DOWNEY (CBSLA) — A cage carrying as many as 100 live chickens fell onto the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway Tuesday morning, briefly forcing the closure of all southbound lanes while police corralled the birds.
The birds were first reported in lanes at Imperial Highway just after 6 a.m. Animal control and Caltrans were both called out to help deal with the loose chickens.
One lane connecting the southbound 605 to the westbound 105 Freeway was closed, before a Sigalert was issued for all southbound lanes. The freeway was reopened by 7:15 a.m.
According to the California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs division, the driver was unaware the cage of chickens fell off his truck and did not stop.
The CHP says 17 chickens survived and were rescued, but two died.