NORWALK (CBSLA) – Both directions of the 5 Freeway will be shut down overnight in the Norwalk area for three nights beginning Tuesday.
According to Caltrans, Interstate 5 will be closed to all vehicles from the 605 Freeway south to Norwalk Boulevard Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights to allow contractors to install shoring in the freeway median.
The 5 Freeway closure will run from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. On those same nights, the 605 Freeway will see its transition ramps to the southbound 5 close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The 5 Freeway is being widened and rebuilt between the 605 and the Orange County line, a $1.9 billion series of projects that will replace a freeway built in the early 1950s.
Although detour signs will be up in the area, the best detour will be on the 605 and 91 freeways, officials said.
