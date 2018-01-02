Looking to save some money after the holidays? You’re in luck because there are plenty of free events to take advantage of this January!

January 1

Rose Parade

Pasadena

Take in the incredible colors of the floats built of flowers! The 129th Annual Rose Parade begins at 8am.

January 2

Free Day At The La Brea Tar Pits

Los Angeles

Receive free Museum admission the first Tuesdays of every month (except July and August) and free Museum admission every Tuesday in September. Reserving tickets in advance to guarantee Museum entry.

January 6

Open House: The Second City

Hollywood

Get your laughs in at Hollywood’s Second City, where there will be free workshops and shows throughout the day! Reservations are recommended, but walk-ups on the day are welcome.

January 7

Japanese Family Festival

Japanese American National Museum, Downtown Los Angeles

Ring in the “year of the dog” at Oshogatsu Family Festival free all day with fun arts and crafts, food, cultural activities, and exciting performances. There will be a traditional mochitsuki (Japanese rice pounding ritual) performance by Kodama Taiko as well and more.

January 13

Martin Luther King Weekend Concert

SGI Auditorium, Santa Monica

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King with Santa Monica Symphony’s annual MLK Weekend Concert. Opening the concert will be Aaron Copland’s iconic Fanfare for the Common Man, followed by African-American composer Duke Ellington’s ambitious jazz composition, Black, Brown, and Beige. The event begins at 2 p.m.

January 15

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

California African American Museum, Exposition Park

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration will offer free family art activities beginning at 10 a.m. in addition to readings of Dr. King’s speeches beginning at 1 p.m. at Exposition Park’s California African American Museum.

January 20 – April 8

“Welcome To The Dollhouse”

MOCA Pacific Design Center

“​Welcome to the Dollhouse” presents a selection of works from MOCA’s permanent collection that address, document, or deconstruct notions of domesticity.

January 28

Museums Free-For-All

Los Angeles

Dozens of museums will open their doors and invite visitors to attend awesome art exhibits free of charge today! In partnership with Metro, it encourages visitors to use the public transport system to get to the museums. Participating museums include the Annenberg Space for Photography, The Broad, The Paley Center For Media, the Pasadena Museum of California Art, Descanso Gardens, Getty Center, The Getty Villa, The Museum of Tolerance, and dozens more.

January 28

Night On Broadway

Downtown Los Angeles

This free arts and music festival is produced in celebration of Councilmember José Huizar’s Bringing Back Broadway economic development initiative. “Night on Broadway” awakens beautiful historic theatres and the blocks between them along the Broadway corridor in Downtown Los Angeles. As the mecca for creative talent of all kinds, Night on Broadway is where it all shines in the heart of downtown LA. Just show up, no tickets required!

January 28 – May 6

“Stories of Almost Everyone”

Hammer Museum, Westwood

“Stories of Almost Everyone” is an exhibition about the willingness to believe the stories that are conveyed by works of contemporary art. See the works of over 30 artists.