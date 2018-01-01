Filed Under:Holiday Travelers, LAX, LAX Delays, Technical Glitch

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As holiday travelers continue to return home and inundate airports across the country, U.S. Customs and Border Protection experienced a brief outage with its passport processing system at various airports nationwide.

LAX was among the airports affected by the outage, which lasted for two hours, beginning at 4:30 p.m. and ending at 6:30 p.m.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says all travelers were still screened according to security standards during the disruption.

The cause of the system outage is still unknown.

