PASADENA (CBSLA) — Judges didn’t have an easy task — picking the best of the best — at Monday’s Rose Parade but officials said 24 floats in all were selected for prizes.

The Sweepstakes Award for most beautiful entry encompassing float design, floral presentation and entertainment, went to Singpoli American BD for its “Rising Above Paradise.”

In alphabetical order, the other winners were:

– Americana Award for most outstanding depiction of national treasures and traditions: Farmers Insurance, “Honoring Hometown Heroes,” Phoenix Floats.

– Animation Award for most outstanding use of animation: Underground Service Alert of Southern California (DigAlert), “Making It Safe for All,” Fiesta Floats.

– Bob Hope Humor Award for most whimsical and amusing float: La Canada- Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association, “Panda-Monium,” Self-Built.

– Crown City Innovator Award for most outstanding use of imagination, innovation and technology: The Grand Tour-An Amazon Prime Original, “Make Your Own Momentum,” Paradiso Floats.

– Director Award for most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and non-floral materials: Odd Fellows and Rebekahs Rose Float, “Sacrifice to Serve,” Phoenix.

– Extraordinaire Trophy Award for most extraordinary float: The UPS Store, Inc., “Books Bring Dreams to Life, Paradiso.

– Fantasy Award for most outstanding display of fantasy and imagination: Sierra Madre Rose Float Association, “Chivalry!” Self-Built.

– Founder Award for most outstanding float built and decorated by volunteers from a community or organization: Burbank Tournament of Roses Association, “Sand-Sational Helpers,” Self-Built.

– Golden State Award for most outstanding depiction of life in California: City of Riverside, “25th Annual Festival of Lights,” Fiesta.

– Grand Marshal Award for most outstanding creative concept and float design: Dole Packaged Foods, “Sharing Nature’s Bounty, Fiesta.

– International Award for most outstanding float from outside the United States: China Airlines, “Caring for Our Sea,” AES Floats.

– Isabella Coleman Award for most outstanding presentation of color and color harmony through floral design: City of Hope, “Transforming Lives with Hope, Phoenix.

– Judges Award for most outstanding float design and dramatic impact: American Armenian Rose Float Association, Inc., “Armenian RootsPhoenix.

– Leishman Public Spirit Award for most outstanding floral presentation from a non-commercial participant: United Sikh Mission, “Serving Kindness,” Phoenix.

– Mayor Award for most outstanding float from a participating city: City of Torrance, “Protecting Nature… The Madrona Marsh Preserve,” Fiesta.

– Past President Award for most outstanding innovation in the use of floral and non-floral materials: Cal Poly Universities, “Dreams Take Flight,” Self-Built.

– President Award for most outstanding use and presentation of flowers: Western Asset Management Company, “Oceans of Possibility,” Phoenix

– Princess Award for most outstanding floral presentation among entries 35 feet and under in length: Rotary Rose Parade Float Committee, Inc., “Planting the Seeds of Service,” Phoenix.

– Queen Award for most outstanding presentation of roses: Downey Rose Float Association, “Working Together,” Self-Built.

– Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment: Trader Joe’s, “Hats Off,” Phoenix.

– Theme Award for most outstanding presentation of the Rose Parade Theme: Donate Life, “The Gift of Time,” Paradiso.

– Tournament Volunteer Award for most outstanding floral presentation of the Rose Parade Theme among floats 35 feet and under in length: Shriners Hospitals for Children, “Caring for Kids Around the World,” Phoenix.

– The Wrigley Legacy Award for most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment: Ag PhD TV and Radio, “Salute to Farmers,” AES.

To see the floats up close and personal, “A Showcase Of Floats” (presented by Miracle Gro) is held Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Ticket sales end at 3 p.m., last entry is 4 p.m. Location: Sierra Madre Boulevard between Washington Boulevard and Sierra Madre Boulevard and Woodlyn Road. $15 per person.

(©2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)