LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities said three people were shot Monday evening in South Los Angeles.
One of the victims is reportedly a young girl, officials said. The girl’s age was not disclosed.
The shooting occurred just after 6 p.m. at West 105th Street and Denker Avenue, said Sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Sumi.
Besides the young girl, the victims were described as two adult males.
The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of their wounds. Sumi said two were in surgery as of 8 p.m.
A motive for the shootings was not established.
Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the Los Angeles sheriff’s station at (323) 820-6700