LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — In an effort to keep drunk drivers off the road, the Automobile Club of Southern California plans on offering free towing on New Year’s Eve.
The Tipsy Tow service, now in its 22nd year, will be available to intoxicated drivers in the 13 counties in the Southland.
Those wishing to take advantage of the free tow can call (800) 400-4AAA and indicate that they need a “Tipsy Tow.” The service will be available through 6 a.m. Monday.
According to the Auto Club, a first offense misdemeanor DUI conviction in California for an adult age 21 or older can cost can cost approximately $21,731 or more in fines, penalties, restitution, legal fees and increased insurance costs.
“The estimated cost of a first-offense misdemeanor DUI for those under age 21 is $22,500,” AAA said in a news release.
For restrictions and other information, click here.