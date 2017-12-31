(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

By Cedric Williams

The Los Angeles Rams released its official Week 17 injury report late Friday evening, and there were only two names on it. WR Cooper Kupp, who has been battling knee soreness for several weeks, was listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, while LB Mark Barron, who has an Achilles injury, was listed as doubtful.

The NFC West Division champion Rams had several players miss practice throughout the week, mostly so certain players could get extra rest. But on Friday, every member of the active roster participated in practice, except for Barron, who sat out last week’s game against the Tennessee Titans and was the only player who didn’t practice at all this week.

After practice, head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media about Kupp and Barron’s injuries. He said even if Kupp is active and feeling better on Sunday, he will no play against San Francisco. And about Barron, McVay said he was concerned that his injury might linger into the playoffs, which will begin next week, when LA will host one of the two NFC Wild Card games.

“It’s really all predicated on how he feels that day,” McVay said of Barron. “This is something that you monitor day-to-day. I do think that the weather plays a part in how his body feels. Hopefully, next week when we start the playoffs, expecting the weather to continue to stay nice and that’s when Mark has felt good. So, if that does affect it all, then you feel positive about that.”

Other Rams starters who are healthy but won’t play Sunday include, QB Jared Goff, RB Todd Gurley, OL Andrew Whitworth, OL John Sullivan, and DT Aaron Donald.

San Francisco also released its injury report late Friday, and reported all 53 members of its active roster as available for Sunday’s finale. The Niners did have a couple of players miss practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but all their players did practice on Friday.

Kickoff Sunday at The Coliseum is scheduled for 1:25 p.m.