North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the United States should be aware that his country's nuclear forces are now a reality, not a threat.
Kim was speaking in his annual New Year’s Day address. He said the country had achieved the historic feat of “completing” its nuclear forces and added that the has a “nuclear button” on his desk.

The customary New Year’s address was broadcast Monday morning on North Korean state television.

