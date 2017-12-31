The 129th Rose Parade
Pasadena
www.tournamentofroses.com
Date: January 1, 2018 at 8 a.m.
This year marks the 129th consecutive year of the famed Rose Parade in Pasadena. Starting at 8am on January 1, 2018, revelers will get a chance to see incredibly decorated floats made of flowers of all kinds, marching bands, equestrian units and more along an almost 6 mile stretch of Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena. Experience the magic of this once a year event and ring in the new year in style!
Polar Bear Plunge
Multiple Beaches
Instead of avoiding the chilly weather on January 1st, embrace it! Join dozens of people the the annual Polar Bear Plunge! Open to the public, the event is free and will be held at meet up spots across the city, including at Cabrillo Beach, Hansen Dam, Venice Beach and Huntington Beach, and others.
3rd Annual, New Year’s Day Yoga Practice at Green Tree Yoga & Meditation
Green Tree Yoga & Meditation, Los Angeles
greentreeyogameditation.org
Start your new year off right as you utilize breath, body and togetherness to recharge and establish your positive intentions for 2018! Chelsea’s yoga practice emphasizes the foundations of yoga, which makes her offerings perfect for both beginners and regular practitioners. The two hour practice is great for anyone looking to start the new year off right!
Visit A Top Theme Park
Universal Studios Hollywood, Disneyland, Legoland, Knott’s Berry Farm
Take advantage that half the city of Los Angeles will be resting after a big night and get yourself tickets to Universal Studios. Getting your adrenaline pumping on any of the exciting rides is a great way to start the new year. There are also dozens of attractions, food stands and tons of stuff for the whole family or for the big kid in you and your friends. Be sure to take the iconic studio tour around the property, and also explore exciting areas like “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey™” as well as “King Kong 360 3-D,” “The Walking Dead Attraction,” and many others! Want to travel a bit further? Take a short ride to Disneyland, Legoland or Knott’s Berry Farm, where you can enjoy the great activities and attractions!
Go To The Polar Bear Ice Skate 2018
Pershing Square Ice Rink
532 S. Olive St.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 624-4289
holidayicerinkdowntownla.com
Date: January 1, 2018 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Grab some sunglasses, a pair of ice skates and a bathing suit (or best beach gear) to kick-off 2018! Pershing Square’s Bai Holiday Ice Rink is putting its own spin on the icy Canadian new year tradition by hosting a Polar Bear Ice Skate. The traditional afternoon on the 7,500 square foot ice rink is glorious under the California sun. Glide along the ice with favorite family members while the in-house DJ spins upbeat tunes. Prizes will be awarded to the best costumes – spectators select the winners. General admission is $9 and skate rental is $4.
Eat A Delicious Brunch
Multiple Restaurants
If there’s ever a day for breakfast/brunch to be served all day long, it would be New Year’s Day. There are plenty of restaurants across Southern California offering delicious options for any need you have! Visit our list of Restaurants For Brunch On New Year’s Day for our choices.
Holiday Ice Skating
Multiple Locations
Although Christmas is over, many holiday ice rinks are open until mid-January! From ICE at Santa Monica to downtown L.A.’s Pershing Square Ice Rink, why not spend the day with friends or family and skate around! CHILL at The Queen Mary will also be open until mid-January as well. Visit our list of the best Places For Ice Skating In Los Angeles for more options, locations and more information. Many ice rinks stay open until mid-January!
Start The Year Off Healthy – Go Hiking
Multiple Locations
After a big night out, or if you had a more relaxed evening, why not get out and about and start the year off in a healthy way? Los Angeles, with great mountain hiking just a short drive, is home to great trails. From Runyon Canyon and hiking in Malibu to trails that will take you to the Hollywood Sign, there are many great Places To Go Hiking In Los Angeles.
Visit The Enchanted Forest
Descanso Gardens
1418 Descanso Dr.
La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
(818) 949-4200
www.descansogardens.org
The beautiful, one-mile walk through the illuminated Descanso Gardens has been a hit this season. Eight distinct light displays are included in the night-time experience, including lighted pads and an interactive sound and color experience in the Oak Grove. Make a whole night out of it by enjoying holiday dinner service at Descanso Gardens’ restaurant, Maple, featuring classic fall flavors, garden-fresh cocktails, craft beer, and wine. “Enchanted” runs through January 7, 2018.