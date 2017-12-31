SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — Authorities say they have arrested two people in connection with stabbing death of a U.S. Marine who had been stationed at Camp Pendleton.

The incident unfolded just after 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Island Avenue in San Diego’s Gap Lamp District.

It was there that authorities responded to a report of a fight and a person down.

When officers arrived, they located 21-year-old Ryan Evan Harris, who had been stabbed in the upper torso. The officer and bystanders began to administer first aid, as did medics when they arrived.

Harris, a Northern California native, did not survive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While caring for Harris, officers were notified of a second victim and located him shortly after.

“They quickly determined he was involved in the initial altercation,” the San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as “non-life-threatening.”

On Saturday, police said they made two arrests in connection with Harris’ death.

The suspects were identified as Jose Oscar Esqueda, 30, of San Diego and Jeff Shai Holliday, 24, of San Diego.

Both were booked into County Jail on suspicion of murder and other alleged offenses.

Authorities hope to speak with the good Samaritans who came to the aid of Harris.

Those with more information were asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.