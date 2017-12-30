WINNETKA (CBSLA) A suspect who was firing a gun at police in Winnetka is reportedly down.
There is no official word on the condition of the suspect.
The LAPD said no officers were injured in the incident.
The shooting took place at Oakdale and Vanowen Streets.
KCAL9’s Cristy Fajardo spoke to neighbors who said they heard a series of shots just before 8 p.m.
Police at the scene said an officer-involved shooting had taken place.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information comes into the newsroom.