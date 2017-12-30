Filed Under:LAPD, Officer Involved Shooting, Shooting, Suspect Down, Winnetka, Wounded

WINNETKA (CBSLA)    A suspect who was firing a gun at police in Winnetka is reportedly down.

There is no official word on the condition of the suspect.

The LAPD said no officers were injured in the incident.

The shooting took place at Oakdale and Vanowen Streets.

KCAL9’s Cristy Fajardo spoke to neighbors who said they heard a series of shots just before 8 p.m.

Police at the scene said an officer-involved shooting had taken place.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information comes into the newsroom.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch