Filed Under:Human Trafficking, lea altman, Los Angeles, missing, palm beach

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A North Hollywood woman could be the victim of human trafficking, according to authorities.

Lea Altman’s roommate saw her leave her downtown L.A. apartment in late August.

Altman, 27, was seen about a month later at a Panera Bread in North Hollywood.

Her father says she moved to L.A. early this year to pursue a music career.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tweeted two photos of Altman, who they say left “everything she owns behind.”

“This local girl may possibly be a victim of Human Trafficking,” the tweet reads.

The LAPD Missing Persons Unit is also investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3400 or the L.A. Police Department at 213-996-1800.

