WESTLAKE DISTRICT (CBSLA) — A police officer remained in the hospital Saturday morning after being shot in an ambush-style attack in downtown Los Angeles.
This officer was shot in the leg on Whittmer between 7th and 8th streets Friday night.
Investigators tell CBS2/KCAL9 the officer and her partner, a veteran of the force, stopped a pedestrian for a minor infraction when someone opened fire.
The wounded officer underwent surgery but is expected to recover. No one else was injured.
Lt. McNeill Gardner said the officers involved did an “outstanding job.”
Investigators took several people into custody. All were released except for one. Police believe there was only one shooter.
A motive for the shooting remains unclear.