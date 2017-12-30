LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Coroner’s officials have released the name of the gunman who fatally shot a man at a Long Beach law office before turning the gun on himself.

Officers responded to a law office on the 300 block of East San Antonio Drive at 2:25 p.m. Friday on a call of an active shooter threat.

Lt. Dave Smith of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the gunman as 58-year-old John Mendoza, of Redondo Beach, Saturday.

Major Langer, 75, of Rolling Hills, was identified as the victim. Another shooting victim was taken to a hospital, where he was in serious condition but is expected to survive.

RELATED: 2 Dead, 1 Seriously Wounded In Shooting At Long Beach Law Office

CBS2’s Tom Wait reports the shooter was a partner at the firm of Perona, Langer, Beck, Serbin, Mendoza and Harrison — which reportedly acquired the Larry H. Parker law firm years ago and shared the building. Wait reports the shooter was recently fired.

The apparent disgruntled and estranged partner went to the offices as staffers were wrapping up a holiday party. Wait’s source says when the gunman showed up he told lower-level employees to leave the building but kept his two victims inside — then opened fire.

“The third victim was shot in his upper chest,” Long Beach police Sgt. Brad Johnson told City News Service. “He’s in serious condition but is expected to survive. The gunman we believe died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

According to Wait’s source, Ron Beck was the surviving gunshot victim and had been driven by car to the hospital. His son told CBS2/KCAL9 that Beck was OK but would not confirm he was shot.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)