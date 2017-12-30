Filed Under:Deadly Stabbing, Family Disturbance, Fatal Stabbing, pomona, Pomona Police Department

POMONA (CBSLA) — An 18-year-old Pomona woman was arrested after being accused of fatally stabbing a 23-year-old man during a family disturbance in Pomona Friday evening.

According to Sergeant Ryan Rodriguez of the Pomona Police Department, officers responded to the incident at 4:11 p.m. in the 600 block of Tangier Place.

The victim, who has been identified as Pomona resident Damian Valladares, was located at the front of a residence suffering from a stab wound to the upper part of the torso when officers arrived. Valladares was then taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

After determining that the incident began as a family disturbance, investigators were able to locate the suspect, Pomona resident Itsel Valladares.

It has not been disclosed what the relationship between the victim and suspect is. Itsel Valladares was booked on murder charges with a bail set at $2 million.

