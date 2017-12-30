Filed Under:Deadly, fatal, l.a. kansas, Los Angeles, Shooting, Swatting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles man accused of making a prank call that led to a deadly police shooting in Kansas is in jail.

The LAPD arrested 25-year-old Tyler Barriss Friday.

Barriss is accused of calling 911 and claiming he shot his father at their home in Wichita. Police sent a SWAT team to the house Thursday night, when the deadly shooting happened.

Investigators believe Barriss made the hoax call after a video game dispute.

“We believe this incident was a case of swatting, which the act of deceiving emergency services into sending a police response to another person’s address,” Wichita Police Dept. Deputy Chief Troy Livingston said.

The deceased man is 28-year-old Andrew Finch. His mother says her son was not a gamer and is stunned police fatally shot him after they say he reached for his waistband.

“I am not letting go until I have justice,” she said.

The officer who shot to victim, a seven-and-a-half-year veteran, is on paid leave.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch