LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles man accused of making a prank call that led to a deadly police shooting in Kansas is in jail.
The LAPD arrested 25-year-old Tyler Barriss Friday.
Barriss is accused of calling 911 and claiming he shot his father at their home in Wichita. Police sent a SWAT team to the house Thursday night, when the deadly shooting happened.
Investigators believe Barriss made the hoax call after a video game dispute.
“We believe this incident was a case of swatting, which the act of deceiving emergency services into sending a police response to another person’s address,” Wichita Police Dept. Deputy Chief Troy Livingston said.
The deceased man is 28-year-old Andrew Finch. His mother says her son was not a gamer and is stunned police fatally shot him after they say he reached for his waistband.
“I am not letting go until I have justice,” she said.
The officer who shot to victim, a seven-and-a-half-year veteran, is on paid leave.