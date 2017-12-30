(Credit: Discovery Cube)

New Year’s Day — for some it’s about sleeping off the night before, others are already on to carrying out New Year’s resolutions and many continue the celebration with family and friends. Orange County has a plethora of fun things to do on January 1, 2018 including the famous Huntington Beach swim in the Pacific Ocean, a 5K in Laguna Niguel, cheering on the city of Irvine in the Tournament of Roses parade, and more. However you spend the first day of the New Year, do it with good intentions and good friends.



Head To Disneyland

Date: January 1, 2018 1313 Disneyland DrAnaheim, CA 92802Date: January 1, 2018 Wake up on New Year’s Day by visiting the most wonderful place in Anaheim and Orange County! Visiting Disneyland is always exciting, and especially on New Year’s Day! The Anaheim theme park offers tons of rides and attractions that will have you running from one to the next. Eat funnel cake, go into the Haunted House, ride on Splash Mountain, visit the Matterhorn, It’s A Small World, and many other attractions!



Commitment Day 5K Fun Run And Walk

Life Time Fitness

Date: January 1, 2018 Life Time Fitness25600 Rancho Niguel RoadLaguna Niguel, CA 92677(949) 238-2700Date: January 1, 2018 One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is getting into shape, and what a better way to kick it into gear than by participating in the annual Commitment Day 5K Fun Run and Walk? This family-friendly event is a fun way to get out and about on New Year’s Day and celebrate 2018. The run/walk in Laguna Niguel is part of a national event where thousands of fellow Americans will be committing to a healthy lifestyle as well. The day will include entertainment and activities for all ages. Known as one of the area’s premier health and fitness facilities, Life Time Athletic has indoor and outdoor pools and swimming lessons, cycling studio, yoga and Pilates classes, weight training, personal trainers, weight loss programs and a full service spa and healthy café. Register here.



Get Healthy: Do Yoga

iHeartYoga In The Park

Lantern Bay Park

Date: January 1, 2018 iHeartYoga In The ParkLantern Bay Park25111 Park LanternDana Point, CA 92629Date: January 1, 2018 Dana Point, the charming beach town located in Southern Orange County, is a perfect place to count your new year’s blessings. Start with a rejuvenating yoga session with iHeartYoga in Dana Point at 10am with the beautiful background of the Pacific Ocean behind you. Designed for every yoga level, this restorative yoga class is donation based, and no reservations are required. Just show up and bring a mat and a water bottle. Afterwards, take advantage of the beachside city perks by relaxing outdoors at one of their great restaurants. There are also indoor yoga classes today at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the IHeartYoga Studio. Related: Best Spots For A Picnic In Orange County