Head To Disneyland
1313 Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802
www.disneyland.com
Date: January 1, 2018
Wake up on New Year’s Day by visiting the most wonderful place in Anaheim and Orange County! Visiting Disneyland is always exciting, and especially on New Year’s Day! The Anaheim theme park offers tons of rides and attractions that will have you running from one to the next. Eat funnel cake, go into the Haunted House, ride on Splash Mountain, visit the Matterhorn, It’s A Small World, and many other attractions!
Commitment Day 5K Fun Run And Walk
Life Time Fitness
25600 Rancho Niguel Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
(949) 238-2700
www.commitmentday.com
Date: January 1, 2018
One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is getting into shape, and what a better way to kick it into gear than by participating in the annual Commitment Day 5K Fun Run and Walk? This family-friendly event is a fun way to get out and about on New Year’s Day and celebrate 2018. The run/walk in Laguna Niguel is part of a national event where thousands of fellow Americans will be committing to a healthy lifestyle as well. The day will include entertainment and activities for all ages. Known as one of the area’s premier health and fitness facilities, Life Time Athletic has indoor and outdoor pools and swimming lessons, cycling studio, yoga and Pilates classes, weight training, personal trainers, weight loss programs and a full service spa and healthy café. Register here.
Winter Wonderfest
Discovery Cube
2500 N. Main St.
Santa Ana, CA 92705
(866) 552-2823
www.discoverycube.org</a
Date: January 1, 2018
It’s a double feature exhibit at Discovery Cube Orange County for families of all ages. In keeping with the holiday season theme, check out Winter Wonderfest, which will be ongoing until January 7, 2018. Snow and science combine at this exhibit. Learn about the science behind sledding down ice ramps and weather, and then put your knowledge to action with real sledding, tubing, and snow play. DiscoveryCube in Los Angeles (Sylmar) will also be offering Winter Wonderfest!
Get Healthy: Do Yoga
iHeartYoga In The Park
Lantern Bay Park
25111 Park Lantern
Dana Point, CA 92629
www.iheartyoga.org
Date: January 1, 2018
Dana Point, the charming beach town located in Southern Orange County, is a perfect place to count your new year’s blessings. Start with a rejuvenating yoga session with iHeartYoga in Dana Point at 10am with the beautiful background of the Pacific Ocean behind you. Designed for every yoga level, this restorative yoga class is donation based, and no reservations are required. Just show up and bring a mat and a water bottle. Afterwards, take advantage of the beachside city perks by relaxing outdoors at one of their great restaurants. There are also indoor yoga classes today at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the IHeartYoga Studio.
Surf City Splash
Zack’s Pier Plaza, Huntington Beach
www.hbsurfcitysplash.com
Date: January 1, 2018
Start the year in a unique way—with a dip in the freezing Pacific Ocean. Before that, though, enjoy a pancake breakfast and recognition for things like Best Sea Creature Costume and Youngest Participant. Proceeds will benefit the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum for the 18th year.