It’s that time again when we look back at the year behind and look to the year ahead. The Inland Empire is abuzz with great events to attend to help ring in the new year! These are the best.

New Year’s Eve 2017 Celebration – Eagle’s Nest Eve Party

Pechanga Casino & Resort45000 Pechanga PkwyTemecula, CA 92592(951) 693-1819Date: December 31, 2018 at 8 p.m.

This year, ring in the new year at Temecula’s best casino, Pechanga Casino & Resort at their Eagle’s Nest NYE party! The resident Eagle’s Nest club inside the resort, which is located on the top floor of the hotel, is the place to be as you celebrate with other partygoers. Come dressed in 70s, 80s, and 90s to get your groove on to classic rock, old school and disco. Tickets are $50 presale or $60 at the door. With sweeping views of the surrounding landscape and Southern California wine country, you’ll get to dance the night away with live music and a relaxing atmosphere away from the gaming floor. DJ Rob Fonza and DJ Danny A will be spinning great music throughout the evening. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the event will run until 2 a.m.