New Year’s Eve 2017 Celebration – Eagle’s Nest Eve Party
Pechanga Casino & Resort
45000 Pechanga Pkwy
Temecula, CA 92592
(951) 693-1819
www.pechanga.com
Date: December 31, 2018 at 8 p.m.
This year, ring in the new year at Temecula’s best casino, Pechanga Casino & Resort at their Eagle’s Nest NYE party! The resident Eagle’s Nest club inside the resort, which is located on the top floor of the hotel, is the place to be as you celebrate with other partygoers. Come dressed in 70s, 80s, and 90s to get your groove on to classic rock, old school and disco. Tickets are $50 presale or $60 at the door. With sweeping views of the surrounding landscape and Southern California wine country, you’ll get to dance the night away with live music and a relaxing atmosphere away from the gaming floor. DJ Rob Fonza and DJ Danny A will be spinning great music throughout the evening. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the event will run until 2 a.m.
1909 New Year’s Eve Masquerade Themed Party
1909 Gastropub, Temecula
www.1909temecula.com
Date: December 31, 2017 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Ring in the New Year in style at 1909 Gastropub in Temecula. The venue will be throwing a grand Masquerade Theme Party from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. with an evening of dancing, tasty cocktails, good food and more! Make sure to wear your best masquerade attire. 21 and over. $10 cover charge.
New Year’s Eve At Noon
Pennypickle’s Workshop, Temecula
www.pennypickles.org
Date: December 31, 2017 at 11 a.m.
Bring your children to Temecula’s Pennypickle’s Workshop for a great daytime New Year’s Eve party and fun! The party, which goes from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. is $8 per person and free for kids 2 and under.
New Year’s Eve Grape Drop
41000 Main Street
Temecula, CA 92592
www.visittemeculavalley.com
Date: December 31, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Welcome in 2018 Temecula-style at the annual New Year’s Eve Grape Drop! This exciting celebration will include live music, vendors of all kinds, kid’s activities and much more. You can ring in the New Year twice with an East Coast (9pm) and West Coast (midnight) countdown!