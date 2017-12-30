(credit: Philip Pilosian/shutterstock)

Going downtown to work or to play means you’re probably in for a packed day. But don’t let that fact distract you from having a quick yet delicious lunch in the middle of all the madness. Rather, pick a place that not only delivers scrumptious fare but that also serves their munch-ables in a very timely manner.



Phillippe The Original

www.philippes.com 1001 North AlamedaLos Angeles, CA 90012(213) 628-3781 Conveniently swaddled between Chinatown and Union Station, this LA institution has been serving the masses since 1908,. The star of this show is the original French dip sandwich, dined on in a cafeteria setting of communal tables where locals and tourists alike sit side-by-side to savor this speciality in all its glory. Oh, and if you go, don’t mind the sawdust under foot. That stuff is there for decorative reasons, a real atmospheric treat inspiring by old school stylings.



Mexicali

www.mexicalitaco.com .com 702 N. Figueroa St.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 613-0416 Mexican food is always good for a quick and satisfying fix at lunch time, but be discerning in Los Angeles as this kind of cuisine proliferates in the City of Angels. Mexicali delivers delicious fare from the Northern area located South of the Border via its festive downtown location that comes equipped with a few tables set up for outdoor dining. The Baja-style cuisine served in these simple quarters includes the classic tostada, a fan favorite, and the tantalizing house Vampira, a quesadilla packed with your choice of meat or vegetables doused in garlic sauce, a mixture created in house.



Badmaash

www.badmaashla.com 108 W. 2nd St.Los Angeles, CA(213) 221-7466 If Indian cuisine is your jam yet you know you will need to dine and dash (while definitely paying the bill), make a reservation at this out-of-the-ordinary eatery while letting the powers that be know your situation about being in a hurry. Then, when you arrive, you’ll be able to savor such taste treats as Dad’s Famous Coconut Curry Mussels, a house favorite done Madras style with paprika and plum tomato, and Chicken Tikka Poutine, a Canadian variation on the Indian theme.



The Bronzed Aussie

www.bronzedaussie.us 714 S. Los Angeles St.Los Angeles, CA 90014(213) 243-0770 Do fresh meat pies done the Aussie way stoke a chord? This tiny outpost has all kinds, from those filled with lamb and ground beef to those filled with chicken and veggies. In addition, sausage rolls and Vegemite toast are on The Bronzed Aussie carte while Pavlova is offered at this fun-loving, food dominated mainstay on the weekends.



Sticky Rice

www.grandcentralmarket.com 317 S. BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90013(213) 621-2865 Situated inside the hopping Grand Central Market at stall C-5, this quick-paced, counter-serviced outpost offering comfort Thai food is the place to pick up and dine on fare freshly made from locally sourced seasonal ingredients including free-range and organic choices. Don’t miss the special BBQ chicken, the green curry accompanied by coconut rice or the khao soi, tantalizingly described as egg noodles swimming in a spicy curry broth. To quench your thirst on your quick lunch break, order a Thai iced coffee as this sugar laced beverage is not only tasty, but also promises to put some zip in your step instead of instilling that typical and bothersome afternoon slowdown.

By Jane Lasky