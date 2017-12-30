(credit: Matt N./yelp)

In Downtown Anaheim and looking for a place for a quick lunch? The Anaheim Packing District is like an enormous food court of possibilities.

ADYA Fresh Indian Flavors

440 S. Anaheim Blvd., Suite 201

Anaheim, CA 92805

(714) 533-2392

www.adyaoc.com 440 S. Anaheim Blvd., Suite 201Anaheim, CA 92805(714) 533-2392 Chef Shachi Mehra has introduced a new Indian experience to Orange County at ADYA, an authentic Indian restaurant reflecting modern India. The menu revolves around fresh, sustainable ingredients and focuses on contemporary interpretations of Indian street foods, tandoori specialties, and rich curries. ADYA blends Western and Indian cultures to create artful dishes that successfully marry tradition with modernity. The menu combines modern creative and classic Indian styles of cooking, while balancing the bounty of Southern California with the bold flavors and spices of India. Chef Shachi features Indian favorites, including Chicken Tikka and Tandoori Shrimp, but will also showcase his unique spin on the cuisine with dishes such as a Quinoa Salad with beets, oranges, avocado, and toasted coriander, and a warm Naan, stuffed with goat cheese. At the heart of the menu are Kebabs from the tandoor, Kaathi Rolls (wraps filled with potatoes, paneer, chicken or lamb), and fresh-made Curries. A lesser-seen Indian specialty that Chef Shachi focuses on is Pavs, Bombay-style Sloppy Joes, made with spiced vegetables, potatoes or lamb on kaffir lime butter-toasted bread.

URBANA

440 S. Anaheim Blvd.

Anaheim, CA 92805

(714) 502-0255

www.urbanaanaheim.com 440 S. Anaheim Blvd.Anaheim, CA 92805(714) 502-0255 URBANA is open at 12 pm daily for lunch. Gourmet tacos, red snapper ceviche, or mole enchiladas are perfect for a quick lunch on the go! Its ‘Dia de los Muertos’ every day at URBANA, the Anaheim Packing House’s most colorful restaurant. Farm Fresh Mexican inspired plates created by Chef Ernie Alvarado. Complementing the menu, URBANA’s sexy departure on craft cocktails featuring Tequila and Mezcal favorites as well as top shelf agave spirits. Massive smiling murals are a tribute to owner Javier Cuadra’s Michoacán upbringing, and where ‘Dia de los Muertos’ is celebrated, define URBANA.

ECCO

440 S. Anaheim Blvd., Suite 209B

Anaheim, CA 92805

(714) 817-7323

www.eccopizza.com 440 S. Anaheim Blvd., Suite 209BAnaheim, CA 92805(714) 817-7323 ECCO in the Packing District is a quick-serve location open at 11 am daily. They have a passion for soulful Italian food and are obsessed in making true Neapolitan Pizza. Their ingredients are locally farmed and made using modern cooking techniques. The menu is simple – salads, signature wood fired pizzas, homemade pasta and risotto, and use the finest fish and meat. This is the only place where you can eat true Neapolitan Pizza (Vera Pizza Napletana) made with Caputo 00 flour, Sicilian sea salt, San Marzano tomatoes, 100% southern Italian grown extra-virgin olive oil, and buffalo mozzarella (mozzarella di bufala) and baked in a wood-fired oven at 800°F. Mangia!

Doggone Good Sodas & Dogs

440 S. Anaheim Blvd.

Anaheim, CA 92805

(714) 237-0062

www.doggonegood.space 440 S. Anaheim Blvd.Anaheim, CA 92805(714) 237-0062 Located in the Anaheim Packing District, Doggone Good Sodas & Dogs has been going strong since August 2016. Their dogs are made with premium locally sourced beef and cooked New York Style, meaning boiled in “dirty water” (a seasoned water usually consisting of vinegar and spices). Each hot dog comes with your choice of mac n’ cheese, coleslaw, potato salad, or pickled egg. They also make their own bourbon bacon and housemade chili. To round out your meal, they also offer a wide variety of sugar cane sweetened, handcrafted sodas that match perfectly with their dogs!

Georgia’s Restaurant

440 S. Anaheim Blvd., Suite 209A

Anaheim, CA 92805

(714) 906-1900

georgias-restaurant.com 440 S. Anaheim Blvd., Suite 209AAnaheim, CA 92805(714) 906-1900 Georgia’s Restaurant’s heart comes from Gretchen Shoemaker. She cooks with her whole heart and soul. That’s what soul food is all about – you can taste the love of food in every dish. Gretchen learned these comfort food recipes from her grandma. As family recipes go, she raised her daughters on these treasured soulful dishes. With her successful catering business, and now restaurant, Gretchen can share her soulful dishes like Fried Chicken, Gretchen’s Jambalaya, or Piggy Cheese Fries with everyone!

By Chelsea Madren