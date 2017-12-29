LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 29: Noah Dickerson #15, Dominic Green #22 and Hameir Wright #13 of the Washington Huskies guard Jonah Mathews #2 of the USC Trojans as he makes a pass in the first half of the game at Galen Center on December 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Noah Dickerson scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Washington to its first Pac-12 Conference road win in almost two years, a 88-81 victory over USC in a conference opener for both teams on Friday night.

Jaylen Nowell added 16 points as The Huskies (11-3) put five players in double figures, shot a season-high 67 percent and snapped a 14-game game conference losing streak. Matisse Thybulle chipped in 14 points, Dominic Green 13 and Sam Timmins 10 for Washington.

Washington’s inside game got the USC big men in foul trouble early to snap a six-game losing streak against USC, and evened its record to 2-2 away from home.

Chimezie Metu scored 26 points and Bennie Boatwright added 24 as USC (9-5) lost a conference home opener for the first time in four years.

Down 19-9 early, the Huskies took control inside and outscored the Trojans 32-16 until halftime, taking a 41-35 lead on Nahziah Carter’s driving layup with four seconds left in the first half.

Washington got the Trojans’ big men in foul trouble early, with center Chimezie Metu and forward Nick Rakocevic each picking up two fouls in the opening 11:07. Rakocevic picked up his third 2:05 into the second half, and USC struggled to control Washington inside most of the rest of the way.

The Huskies used an 11-4 run to take control late, opening a 64-52 lead on Nowell’s layup with 9:00 to play. The Trojans never got closer than 86-79 the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies, who went 0-9 in conference road games a year ago, open their Pac-12 schedule this season with three consecutive road games. The Huskies have lost 14 consecutive conference road games since Jan. 28, 2016 when they defeated UCLA at Pauley Pavilion 86-84.

USC: The crowd at the Galen Center was sparse, as the game tipped off with the No. 8 USC football team playing in the second half of the Cotton Bowl against No. 5 Ohio State. The Cotton Bowl feed was displayed on the overhead scoreboard during timeouts and throughout halftime.

UP NEXT

Washington: The Huskies resume their conference schedule Sunday night against UCLA at Pauley Pavilion.

USC: The Trojans host Washington State on Sunday night.

