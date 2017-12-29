Filed Under:Chino Hills, Local TV, Pursuit, Robberies, Watts

WATTS (CBSLA) — A high-speed pursuit came to an end this morning in Watts. Police believe the suspects could be connected to a string of robberies.

As KCAL9/CBS2’s Greg Mills reports, the chase is believed to have started in San Bernardino County — from Chino Hills to 103rd Street in Watts.

Three suspects are believed to be involved in a series of robberies in Chino Hills.

One man was caught at an elementary school. Another man was caught a few blocks away.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch