LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Two people, including the gunman, are dead afer a Friday afternoon shooting at a law firm in Long Beach.

Another shooting victim was taken to a hospital, where he is in serious condition.

CBS2’s Tom Wait says one of the victims might have a link to the law firm of Larry H. Parker, the well-known personal-injury attorney who is often seen in commercials in the LA market.

Ron Beck is recovering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a source close to the law firm where the violence unfolded.

Wait’s source says Beck was shot and driven by car to the hospital. His son told CBS2/KCAL9 that Beck was OK but would not confirm the shooting. Another partner, Major Langer, was also shot. He did not survive.

Wait reports the shooter was a partner at the firm of Perona, Langer, Beck, Serbin, Mendoza and Harrison but was recently fired. The apparent disgruntled and estranged partner went to the offices Friday as staffers were wrapping up a holiday party. Wait’s source says when the gunman showed up he told lower-level employees to leave the building but kept his two victims inside – then opened fire.

“I heard like three people screaming,” said witness Basieleus Zeno.

RELATED LINK: 2 Dead, 1 Seriously Wounded In Shooting At Long Beach Law Office

He shot the video of staffers running from the office building. At first, he didn’t think the screams were out of fear.

“I thought they are having fun – because early on at 10-11 a.m. there was a party,” Zeno said.

It quickly became clear these were screams of terror.

“The woman was saying they’re shooting inside. They’re shooting inside,” he added.

Police have not confirmed the names of the victims or the name of the shooter. And while the firm where this happened has ties with Larry H. Parker, we’re told he does not work in the building and was not there at the time of the incident.

After shooting Beck and Langer, the former partner is believed to have shot himself.