SANTA ANA (CBSLA/AP) — Licensed marijuana dispensaries throughout California will open for business to a new clientele come the first of the year.

Beginning Monday, anyone with a valid government ID that shows you’re at least 21-years-old will be able to buy marijuana for recreational use.

However, the new law limits what a recreational customer can buy in one transaction.

Recreational customers will be permitted to purchase one ounce of marijuana flower, eight grams of concentrates and 10 milligrams per serving of edibles.

Other state laws also require that businesses not be within 600 feet (183 meters) of schools and must close by 10 p.m. They’re also required to have 24-hour video surveillance.

While an increasing number of states have legalized marijuana in one form or another, all uses of the drug remain illegal under federal law. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said federal authorities still are contemplating how they will enforce pot laws in California.

Assemblyman Tom Lackey has introduced legislation that would make the California Highway Patrol the point agency for enforcing state marijuana laws, especially those seeking to stem the flow of weed out of state.

“If we want to avoid intervention from the federal government, we need to do everything we can to crack down on illegal activity and prevent cannabis from being exported,” the Palmdale Republican said. “Without a central point for coordinating action statewide, accomplishing this will be a huge challenge.”

The bill will be considered when legislative sessions resume in January.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

