LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A female LAPD officer was reportedly wounded Friday evening in an officer-involved shooting in the Westlake District, authorities said.
The unidentified officer was rushed to USC-Medical. She is reportedly in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh.
The suspect in the ambush is reportedly in custody.
The LAPD confirms the officer was shot and says a gun was recovered at the scene.
The incident happened between 7th and 8th on Whittmer.
Other possible suspects are at large, officials said.