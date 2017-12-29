LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —   A female LAPD officer was reportedly wounded Friday evening in an officer-involved shooting in the Westlake District, authorities said.

The unidentified officer was rushed to USC-Medical. She is reportedly in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The suspect in the ambush is reportedly in custody.

The LAPD confirms the officer was shot and says a gun was recovered at the scene.

The incident happened between 7th and 8th on Whittmer.

Other possible suspects are at large, officials said.

 

