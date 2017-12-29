LEIMERT PARK (CBSLA) — Family members of a woman killed in a Christmas Day hit-and-run are asking for the public’s help searching for the driver.
Anthony Breaux, Jr., 14, said he and his mother just had his birthday meal and were crossing the intersection of Crenshaw Blvd. and Coliseum St. around 9:30 p.m. when his mother was killed.
Anthony says he crossed on his new skateboard; but his mother, who suffered from diabetes, was crossing slowly and stopping along the way. Most cars stopped to let her pass but a black four-door Nissan crashed into her. The driver of the SUV never stopped and Anthony’s skateboard was stolen as he went to help her.
Police say the vehicle likely has front-end, roof or windshield damage. They have exhausted all leads and now the family is turning to the public for help.
“I just want the community to reach out and help us in any kind of way. To get justice for her and find the person who did this to her because she did not deserve this,” the victim’s mother-in-law, Michelle Jackson, said.
“My mom was a very loving person … she helped the community,” Anthony added. “She was a giving and loving person.”