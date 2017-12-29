(credit: Yuganov Konstantin/shutterstock)

10, 9, 8, 7… you know the drill! Living in a big metropolitan city means having a lot of options for New Year’s plans. If you’re thinking of toning down the celebratory champagne toast for a more kid-friendly outing, the following are a the best family-friendly events happening in Los Angeles. Create yearly traditions, eat, be merry and have a happy 2014!



New Year’s Eve At Grand Park

Grand Park, Downtown Los Angeles

nyela.grandparkla.org

Date: December 31, 2017 from 8pm to 1am Grand Park, Downtown Los AngelesDate: December 31, 2017 from 8pm to 1am For the past several years, Grand Park has offered a free New Year’s Eve celebration that seems to top itself from the prior year. Thousands are expected to attend this party, which will span the entire park, as well as the neighboring Music Center and the streets that surround it. With three music stages offering everything from rock to electronic music and Latin music, it is sure to be a blast. Acts performing include DJ Francesca Harding, The Beat Junkies featuring Dj Babu, Mr. Choc, Shurtkut, and others! There will also be a interactive countdown, a digital dance zone, photo boots to snap the final photos of 2017, food trucks (Belly Bombz, Cousins Maine Lobster, etc) and tons of other fun!



Zimmer Children’s Museum

6505 Wilshire Blvd #100

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 761-8984

www.zimmermuseum.org

Date: December 31, 2017 6505 Wilshire Blvd #100Los Angeles, CA 90048(323) 761-8984Date: December 31, 2017 If you’re looking for the perfect family friendly event to attend, kick off the New Year at Zimmer Children’s Museum. Kids can decorate their own party accessories and noisemakers to get two balloon drops! There will be hourly balloon drops between 11:18am and 3:18pm for fun, too! Admission is $7.



EVE at Universal Studios

Universal Studios, Hollywood

universalstudioshollywood.com

Date: December 31, 2017 Universal Studios, HollywoodDate: December 31, 2017 Visit Universal Studios on New Year’s Eve for their first ever New Year’s Eve party! On December 31, 2017, be part of Hollywood’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations as you jump on thrilling rides and attractions and then continue the fun into the night with dancing, music, and a special countdown at midnight along with fireworks! EVE is included with all park admissions on December 31st.



Marina del Rey New Year’s Eve Fireworks & Glow Party

Burton Chace Park, Marina del Rey

www.angelcitybrewery.com

Date: December 31, 2017 from 7pm to 12am Burton Chace Park, Marina del ReyDate: December 31, 2017 from 7pm to 12am Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2017 in Marina del Rey with a Glow Party & Fireworks Show that is sure to delight kids and adults alike! At 7pm, the Glow Party will begin with fun activites for the whole family, including live DJ’s, dance music, dancers, curcuit breaker robots, face painting, a photo booth, free giveaways, food trucks and more. Then, at 8:59:30pm, they will hold an East Coast 30 second countdown and viewing party of the Times Square ball drop along with a fireworks display in Marina del Rey! At 11:59:30pm, it’s time for Los Angeles to ring in the new year! Celebrate with the 30 second countdown followed by another ten-minute fireworks display!



L.A. Zoo Lights 2017/18: Family New Year’s Eve

Los Angeles Zoo, Los Angeles

www.lazoo.org/‎

Date: December 31, 2017 at 6pm Los Angeles Zoo, Los AngelesDate: December 31, 2017 at 6pm This New Year’s Eve, head to the L.A. Zoo for their family New Year’s Eve event! The entire family will love ringing in the new year at this special event which will feature a dinner buffet, as well as a carousel ride, a DJ Dance party, plenty of games, and a live broadcast of the Times Square ball drop. After the party, visitors are welcome to wander the holiday lights of L.A. Zoo Lights until closing. Tickets start at $45.



Kidspace Children’s Museum

480 N Arroyo Blvd

Pasadena, CA 91103

(626) 449-9144

www.kidspacemuseum.org/‎

Date: December 31, 2017 from 10am to 3pm 480 N Arroyo BlvdPasadena, CA 91103(626) 449-9144Date: December 31, 2017 from 10am to 3pm This New Year’s Eve, join the Kidspace Museum’s for their “Noon Year’s Eve” party! Midnight is way past bedtime, so celebrate the party early with kids this year! Ring in the (almost) new year with a balloon drop, live DJ’s, and with party hats and noisemakers. Note: you must come early to make it to the balloon drop! Kidspace will close at 3pm.