New Year’s Eve At Grand Park
Grand Park, Downtown Los Angeles
nyela.grandparkla.org
Date: December 31, 2017 from 8pm to 1am
For the past several years, Grand Park has offered a free New Year’s Eve celebration that seems to top itself from the prior year. Thousands are expected to attend this party, which will span the entire park, as well as the neighboring Music Center and the streets that surround it. With three music stages offering everything from rock to electronic music and Latin music, it is sure to be a blast. Acts performing include DJ Francesca Harding, The Beat Junkies featuring Dj Babu, Mr. Choc, Shurtkut, and others! There will also be a interactive countdown, a digital dance zone, photo boots to snap the final photos of 2017, food trucks (Belly Bombz, Cousins Maine Lobster, etc) and tons of other fun!
Zimmer Children’s Museum
6505 Wilshire Blvd #100
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 761-8984
www.zimmermuseum.org
Date: December 31, 2017
If you’re looking for the perfect family friendly event to attend, kick off the New Year at Zimmer Children’s Museum. Kids can decorate their own party accessories and noisemakers to get two balloon drops! There will be hourly balloon drops between 11:18am and 3:18pm for fun, too! Admission is $7.
EVE at Universal Studios
Universal Studios, Hollywood
universalstudioshollywood.com
Date: December 31, 2017
Visit Universal Studios on New Year’s Eve for their first ever New Year’s Eve party! On December 31, 2017, be part of Hollywood’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations as you jump on thrilling rides and attractions and then continue the fun into the night with dancing, music, and a special countdown at midnight along with fireworks! EVE is included with all park admissions on December 31st.
Marina del Rey New Year’s Eve Fireworks & Glow Party
Burton Chace Park, Marina del Rey
www.angelcitybrewery.com
Date: December 31, 2017 from 7pm to 12am
Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2017 in Marina del Rey with a Glow Party & Fireworks Show that is sure to delight kids and adults alike! At 7pm, the Glow Party will begin with fun activites for the whole family, including live DJ’s, dance music, dancers, curcuit breaker robots, face painting, a photo booth, free giveaways, food trucks and more. Then, at 8:59:30pm, they will hold an East Coast 30 second countdown and viewing party of the Times Square ball drop along with a fireworks display in Marina del Rey! At 11:59:30pm, it’s time for Los Angeles to ring in the new year! Celebrate with the 30 second countdown followed by another ten-minute fireworks display!
L.A. Zoo Lights 2017/18: Family New Year’s Eve
Los Angeles Zoo, Los Angeles
www.lazoo.org/
Date: December 31, 2017 at 6pm
This New Year’s Eve, head to the L.A. Zoo for their family New Year’s Eve event! The entire family will love ringing in the new year at this special event which will feature a dinner buffet, as well as a carousel ride, a DJ Dance party, plenty of games, and a live broadcast of the Times Square ball drop. After the party, visitors are welcome to wander the holiday lights of L.A. Zoo Lights until closing. Tickets start at $45.
Kidspace Children’s Museum
480 N Arroyo Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 449-9144
www.kidspacemuseum.org/
Date: December 31, 2017 from 10am to 3pm
This New Year’s Eve, join the Kidspace Museum’s for their “Noon Year’s Eve” party! Midnight is way past bedtime, so celebrate the party early with kids this year! Ring in the (almost) new year with a balloon drop, live DJ’s, and with party hats and noisemakers. Note: you must come early to make it to the balloon drop! Kidspace will close at 3pm.
Downtown Burbank
275 E. Olive Ave.
Burbank, CA 91502
(818) 238-5180
www.downtown-burbank.org
For a fun and exciting family New Year’s Eve, plan the day out in Downtown Burbank! Catch a flick at the AMC theater which happens to be one of the top five busiest cinemas in the country! What’s good? Coco is a great movie for kids for the holiday season. Dine at one of the many food establishments downtown such as PizzaRev which allows customers to customize their pizzas! Follow up with ice skating at The Rink which is open on NYE! The kids might fall asleep on the ride home but mom and dad can cuddle on the couch while watching the ball drop from Time Square.