It’s time to say so long to 2017. With the final weekend of the year quickly approaching, you should have your plans figured out. Whether you are looking to dance, dine, or maybe dish out a few snowballs, there is an option. Here is what is happening in Orange County this weekend.

Friday, December 29



See Rob Schneider

Irvine Improv

www.improv.com Irvine Improv Saturday Night Live alum and comedic film star Rob Schneider will retreat to the intimate confines of the stand up stage for run of shows at the Irvine Improv. WAR

The City National Grove, Anaheim

website Responsible for some of the soul music’s most enduring songs, WAR harnesses brilliant diversity in their music. With a catalog of funk and soul essentials, peppered with some Latin flair, the band will be holding court over the City National Grove this weekend.

Saturday, December 30



Winter Wonderfest

Discovery Cube Orange County, Santa Ana

www.discoverycube.org Discovery Cube Orange County, Santa Ana Just off the 5 freeway, children and adults alike can enjoy the plenty of snow and ice, despite the summerlike weather. Winter Wonderfest features snow play, tubing, and other chilly activities while reinforcing scientific lessons in physics. 4th Street Market

Santa Ana

www.4thstreetmarket.com From gourmet coffee to lobster pho, from a charcutarie board to a boat of smothered tater tots, the 4th Street Market in Santa Ana is a prime foodie destination. In addition to the variety of dining options in one stylishly designed space, the Market also features a great patio that regularly hosts live entertainment.



Sunday, December 31



Hermosa Beach New Year’s Celebration

Hermosa Beach Pier, Pier Plaza, Hermosa Beach

www.hermosabch.org

Date: December 31, 2017 Hermosa Beach Pier, Pier Plaza, Hermosa BeachDate: December 31, 2017 Ring in the New Year in Hermosa Beach on the famed Hermosa Beach Pier! The celebration, which will begin at 8pm, will feature music by Lou Giovannetti and his Big Band, and will have 2 ball drops: one at 9pm for New York, and one at midnight for Southern California. Noon Year’s Eve Events In Orange County

Visit our list of the best places toCelebrate New Year’s 2018 In And Around Orange County for great ideas! Noon Year’s Eve Confetti Countdown

Pretend City Children’s Museum, Irvine

www.pretendcity.org To ensure kids get their chance to party properly, Pretend City is doing four different countdowns across different time zones. When the clock strikes midnight in Bangladesh, Dubai, Athens, and London, the pint-sized partygoers will be showered in confetti for a sunlit shindig they won’t soon forget. Resolution NYE

OC Fairgrounds, Costa Mesa

www.resolutionnyeoc.com This NYE party is so massive it spans the course of two days. Featuring a collection of performances that runs the gamut from reggae to indie rock to EDM, the two hangars at the OC Fairgrounds will be packed with partygoers.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.