Dave Chappelle and John Mayer: Controlled Danger
Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood
www.livenation.com
Going back-to-back with solo sets of music and comedy, Controlled Danger is highly anticipated joint venture of John Mayer and Dave Chappelle. Friday’s Palladium show is the prelude to the duo’s NYE appearance at the Forum.
Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Staples Center
www.staplescenter.com
Although both teams are going through some growing pains, the battle for hometown bragging rights will always make for a great game. Watch at the Lakers and the Clippers duke it out on the hardwood for Staples Center supremacy.
The Best of The Store
The Comedy Store, Hollywood
www.thecomedystore.com
Showcasing the finest of their calendar year, the hallowed grounds of West Hollywood’s Comedy Store are finishing 2017 with big names. Anchoring their “Best of” series, heavyweights like Joe Rogan, Chris D’Elia, Jeff Ross, Bobby Lee, Iliza Shelsinger, and David Spade play the main room. Friday night, Marc Maron hits the legendary stage to split some sides.
George Lopez
The Microsoft Theater
Los Angeles, CA
www.georgelopez.com
A veteran of film, television, and the stand up stage, comedian George Lopez will be headlining in Los Angeles to round out 2017. It’s hard to remain relevant after decades. Here is your chance to see how George does it.
See The Misfits In Concert
The Forum
www.misfits.com
Tickets for essentially a reunited Misfits line-up managed to sell out The Forum in 60 seconds. Danzig and Doyle are regarded as punk royalty and to say this is a big deal is a colossal understatement.
Late Nights at The Aquarium
Aquarium of the Pacific, Long Beach
www.aquariumofthepacific.com.com
Gain a unique vantage point and explore one of the country’s finest marine preservation facilities at night. Admission is just $14.95 and hours extend until 8pm, giving guests the chance to appreciate the ambient lighting and the evening habits of the animals that call the aquarium home.
New Year’s Eve At Grand Park
Grand Park, Downtown Los Angeles
nyela.grandparkla.org
Date: December 31, 2017 from 8pm to 1am
For the past several years, Grand Park has offered a free New Year’s Eve celebration that seems to top itself from the prior year. Thousands are expected to attend this party, which will span the entire park, as well as the neighboring Music Center and the streets that surround it. With three music stages offering everything from rock to electronic music and Latin music, it is sure to be a blast. Acts performing include DJ Francesca Harding, The Beat Junkies featuring Dj Babu, Mr. Choc, Shurtkut, and others! There will also be a interactive countdown, a digital dance zone, photo boots to snap the final photos of 2017, food trucks (Belly Bombz, Cousins Maine Lobster, etc) and tons of other fun!
Los Angeles Rams Vs. San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
www.therams.com
It only took a year for the Rams to become the winner L.A. fans hoped they would be. The squad is first in their division and finishing out their regular season this Sunday at home against the 49ers.
No Cover New Years
Angel City Brewery, Los Angeles
www.angelcitybrewery.com
Skip the gnarly cover charge and the stiff bar prices and settle up with a quality beer to celebrate the New Year. Featuring live entertainment, specialty beers on tap, and a guest food trucks for some proper munchies, the party is at Angel City Brewery.
Kidspace Noon Year’s Eve
The Rose Bowl, Pasadena
www.kidspacemuseum.org
The kiddos need to cut loose too. With the countdown happening at noon, the little ones can experience a balloon drop, noisemakers, and a midday dance party to celebrate the start of a new year. The party starts at 10am and closes out at 3pm. Visit our list of the Best Family Friendly New Year’s Eve Events for more ideas!