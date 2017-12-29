There is no shortage of options to finish out the last weekend of 2017. From major concert events to local shindigs, here is a list of destinations designed to make sure you end the year on a high note.

Friday, December 29

Dave Chappelle and John Mayer: Controlled Danger

Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood

Going back-to-back with solo sets of music and comedy, Controlled Danger is highly anticipated joint venture of John Mayer and Dave Chappelle. Friday’s Palladium show is the prelude to the duo’s NYE appearance at the Forum.

Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Staples Center

www.staplescenter.com

Although both teams are going through some growing pains, the battle for hometown bragging rights will always make for a great game. Watch at the Lakers and the Clippers duke it out on the hardwood for Staples Center supremacy.

The Best of The Store

The Comedy Store, Hollywood

www.thecomedystore.com

Showcasing the finest of their calendar year, the hallowed grounds of West Hollywood’s Comedy Store are finishing 2017 with big names. Anchoring their “Best of” series, heavyweights like Joe Rogan, Chris D’Elia, Jeff Ross, Bobby Lee, Iliza Shelsinger, and David Spade play the main room. Friday night, Marc Maron hits the legendary stage to split some sides.