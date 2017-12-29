BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — The LAPD is clearing apartments right now in Boyle Heights after a man was seen with a gun running into a building.
The incident is taking place on Lorena Street near Hunter.
He was taken into custody.
No injuries are reported.
Witnesses say that several people, including a family, were taken out before officers used gas to try and force anybody else out who may have been hiding.
Officers were seen entering and exiting the apartment complex using gas masks.
