Filed Under:Apartments, Boyle Heights, Gun, LAPD, Local TV

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — The LAPD is clearing apartments right now in Boyle Heights after a man was seen with a gun running into a building.

The incident is taking place on Lorena Street near Hunter.

He was taken into custody.

No injuries are reported.

Witnesses say that several people, including a family, were taken out before officers used gas to try and force anybody else out who may have been hiding.

Officers were seen entering and exiting the apartment complex using gas masks.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch