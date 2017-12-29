Filed Under:Compton, Local TV, Shooting

COMPTON (CBSLA) — Two men were shot and killed in Compton, authorities said today.

The shots rang out at 10:24 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Caldwell Street, near Willowbrook Avenue, said Deputy Sara Rodriguez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene, Rodriguez said.

Detectives were on scene investigating early Friday.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch