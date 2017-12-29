COMPTON (CBSLA) — Two men were shot and killed in Compton, authorities said today.
The shots rang out at 10:24 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Caldwell Street, near Willowbrook Avenue, said Deputy Sara Rodriguez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The two men were pronounced dead at the scene, Rodriguez said.
Detectives were on scene investigating early Friday.
