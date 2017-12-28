Filed Under:Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Biologists Thursday will study a dead whale which washed ashore in a shipping channel near the Port of Long Beach to determine how it died.

The approximately 50-foot whale was discovered at about 6 p.m. by the U.S. Coast Guard, near Nimitz Road at Pier T Wednesday, the Long Beach Fire Department said. Scientists were also unsure exactly what kind of whale it was.

The whale had abrasions along its midsection, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association spokesperson told CBS2 Thursday in an email. Scientists were looking into the possibility it may have been struck by a ship.

The whale was still tied to a dock and it was unclear when it would be moved. Scientists need to find a location that provides them enough room to conduct a full necropsy.

A port spokesperson described the finding as a rare occurrence and could not recall a whale ever being trapped in shipping traffic.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch