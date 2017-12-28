SUNLAND (CBSLA) — Firefighters battle flames Thursday evening in the Sunland-Tujunga area that was near homes, authorities said.
The fire was reported about 7:55 p.m. in the 11100 block of Oro Vista Avenue, according to Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Firefighters mounted a ground and air attack on the fire as it burned through heavy brush amid light winds, although gusts to 10 mph were reported, Bastman said.
Los Angeles County Fire Department and City Fire Department helicopters were dropping water to prevent the fire’s spread.
Crews by 9 p.m. had made major progress in dousing the flames and were mostly in mop-up mode as orange embers glowed brightly in the night.
