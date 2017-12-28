ROSSMOOR (CBSLA) — Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies are urging people in the Rossmoor area to be on the lookout for three suspects wanted in a string of residential burglaries in the neighborhood.
Sheriff’s deputies believe the three male suspects targeted at least five homes in Rossmoor within the past few weeks.
Security footage captured the burglary crew approaching one residence.
However, seconds after the suspects realized their faces were on camera, they tried to disable it.
Neighbors and residents in Rossmoor, an area known for safety, expressed that the brazen nature of the burglaries is unsettling.
“It’s a little scary to think they’re coming in the middle of the day,” said one Rossmoor resident.
“We moved here because we want the security,” said another. “We pay that price to live here.”
In the past two weeks, the burglars have stolen cash, jewelry and electronics from at least five homes, but they’ve tried to break into many more, often by trying the front door to see if it’s locked.
Rossmoor residents claim the city has been put on the back burner because it is typically a relatively quiet neighborhood.
Frustrated neighbors say one sheriff’s deputy on patrol in the city is no longer sufficient.