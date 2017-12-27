(credit: Paley Restaurant)

Still wondering where to spend New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles? We have you covered! New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest nights of the year for dining out, and here are suggestions for the L.A. restaurants to make reservations and ring in 2017.



Baldoria Bar + Kitchen

243 S San Pedro St

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.baldoriadtla.com 243 S San Pedro StLos Angeles, CA 90012 Clink your classes and cheers to the new year at Baldoria! From 10pm to 1am, guests will pop Champagne before the clock strikes 12 and enjoy a buffet featuring braised short rib mac & cheese, mini lobster rolls, and an exclusive signature pizza bar. There will also be a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight!



Craft Los Angeles

10100 Constellation Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90067

(310) 279-4180

www.craftlosangeles.com 10100 Constellation Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90067(310) 279-4180 Toast to new beginnings at Craft! Join this Century City institution for a festive, thee-course New Year’s Eve dinner on Sunday, December 31st. There will be two seatings (one from 5:30pm to 8:30pm for $135/person, with the second seatings at 9:30pm, 10pm and 10:30pm for $175/person. First course options include duck confit fitters, and a yellowtail escabeche with Fresno chili and mint. For your main course, choose between the John Dory, a king salmon, diver scallops, a pork loin, a beef sirloin, the short rib ravioli or a ricotta cavatelli with wild mushrooms. Sides, truffles and of course dessert will be on offer too! View the full menu.



Paley

6115 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 544-9430

www.paleyhollywood.com 6115 Sunset BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90028(323) 544-9430 Ring in 2018 at Paley, in the heart of Hollywood, with a celebratory four-course dinner. First course options include a Champagne oyster ceviche, as well as a wild mushroom ravioli and a parmesan flan. Then, for your second course, choose between a winter bibb salad, a Caesar gem salad, and a squash and prawn bisque. Main courses include a seafood dome with clams, scallops, lobster, and shrimp in a vegetable broth. A fire roasted whole sqaush and a 5oz wagyu tenderloin are also on tap.



A.O.C

8700 W 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(310) 859-9859

www.aocwinebar.com 8700 W 3rd StLos Angeles, CA 90048(310) 859-9859 Celebrate 2018 with a 4 course special menu of small plates and platters at the celebrated AOC Wine Bar and Restaurant! Highlights on the menu include caviar with scallion pancakes, little gems with buttermilk dressing, a soft polenta with mild mushrooms, diver scallops, Spanish fried chicken, a grilled halibut with sunchoke puree and sorrel cream, a hanger steak, roasted chicken and much more. For dessert, opt for the coconut cheesecake or the chocolate torta! View the full menu.



Baran’s 2239

2538 Hyperion Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 761-6440

www.barans2239.com 2538 Hyperion AveLos Angeles, CA 90027(323) 761-6440 Start of your 2018 in South Bay from 5pm to 11pm! Hermosa Beach’s Baran’s will be offering guests a five-course prix-fixe menu, along with a Champagne toast. Dine on razor clams in a clam consume with potato-bacon, as well as a black truffle cavatelli with duck confit and a spiced rack of elk! For sweets, bite into a persimmon pudding cake with chocolate custard, buttermilk-and-thyme sorbet and mulled persimmon wine sauce. Buy tickets online for the five course pre-fixe dinner with Champagne toast.



Bourbon Steak

The Americana at Brand

237 S Brand Blvd

Glendale, CA 91204

(818) 839-4130

www.michaelmina.net The Americana at Brand237 S Brand BlvdGlendale, CA 91204(818) 839-4130 Head to the Americana At Brand and into this stylish steakhouse which pairs organic meats with a great wine and cocktail list on New Year’s Eve! Starters include items paired with wine. The chilled soba noodles is paired with a Habit Sauvignon Blanc by Happy Canyon, while a seared scallops and coins is paired nicely with a Chardonnay from Sonoma. Second course items include the 14oz New York Ball Drop steak with yukon gold potatoes and turffle, an 8oz filet mignon, a 20oz dry aged bone-in-ribeye, a 14oz pork chop, and an Ora King Salmon! How does a New York City cheesecake or a gold chocolate cake sound for dessert? Yum! View the full menu.



Cal Mare

Beverly Center (Ground Floor)

8500 Beverly Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(424) 332-4595

www.michaelmina.net Beverly Center (Ground Floor)8500 Beverly BoulevardLos Angeles, CA 90048(424) 332-4595 Adam Sobel & Michael Mina’s upscale restaurant focusing on coastal Italian seafood & handmade pasta is helping Angelenos celebrate 2018! Pacific oysters with passion fruit, a winter citrus crudo, as well as dungeness crab with white truffle and pumpkin, and more will be on hand for thie special menu! View a full menu.



Tavern

11648 San Vicente Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 806-6464

www.tavernla.com 11648 San Vicente BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90049(310) 806-6464 Tavern in Brentwood celebrates with a festive New Year’s Eve in St. Tropez where the Rosé and Champagne will flow all night long. Prepared by Chef de Cuisine Amy Deaderick, the four-course dinner begins with Endive Salad with Meyer Lemon Cream, Asparagus, Sugar Snap Peas & Salmon Caviar and an optional course of Scallop Tartare with Meyer Lemon & American Caviar(supplement of $25); followed by Potato Gnocchi with Maine Lobster, Smoked Tomatoes, Pecorino Pudding, Pea Tendrils & Garlic Breadcrumbs. For the main course there is a choice between Duck Confit with Cornbread, Black-Eyed Peas, Collard Greens, Crème Fraîche & Pickled Golden Raisins; or Grilled Hanger Steak with Potato-Fennel Gratin, Dijon Mustard & Beluga Lentil Salsa Verde. Ring in the New Year with Pastry Chef Noubar’s Baked Alaska with Blood Orange, Chocolate Cake & Swiss Meringue. Pricing for the first seating is $95 per guest for the first seating; $125 for the late seating which includes a midnight toast and includes party favors for all. Tavern welcomes diners at the Blue Room bar with the dishes offered à la carte for those who want to ring in 2018 with some drinks and a nibble.



E.P. & L.P.

603 La Cienega Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 855-9955

www.eplosangeles.com 603 La Cienega BlvdWest Hollywood, CA 90069(310) 855-9955 Celebrate the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018 in the ultra-popular E.P. & L.P. restaurant and lounge. The decadent seven-course meal will have you feeling like you’ve started the new year off right! Dine on Asian-style cuisine including items like lobster in avocado sauce with shrimp sauce, a Calvisus caviar with tapioca crisps, kanpachi sashimi with nuoc cham, pickled watermelon, kafir and Fresno chili; BBQ duck with warm pancakes, hoisin, scallion and cucumbers; Australian Wagyu with kombu butter and lime, and much more!



After you’re good and full, keep the party going and say goodbye to 2017 with a view of Los Angeles at at E.P. and L.P.’s one-of-a-kind masquerade party! Appetizers, DJ sets and an open bar from 8-10pm will be on hand. It is $100 per person



Café Pinot

Café Pinot

700 W. 5th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213)239-6500

www.cafepinot.com Café Pinot700 W. 5th St.Los Angeles, CA 90071(213)239-6500 New Year’s Eve is complete with Executive Chef Viet Pham’s festive menu and special wine pairings for an additional $32. Menu highlights include Oysters, Cheese Fondue, Lobster, Lam Rack with saffron polenta, Bacon-Wrapped Rabbit Roulade, and Crème Fraiche Cheesecake. View the full menu. The NYE menu is $70 for three-courses, $80 for four-course, $95 for five-courses, and $110 for the six-course prix-fixe.



Nick & Stef’s Steakhouse

330 S Hope St

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 680-0330

www.patinagroup.com 330 S Hope StLos Angeles, CA 90071(213) 680-0330 Nick & Stef’s will offer the full al la carte signatures from Executive Chef Megan Logan, complete with seafood towers, oysters, crabcakes, and an impressive selection of steak and sauce options. The festive Surf & Turf holiday special includes a petite filet, lobster tail, JBS potato puree, creamed spinach, and bone marrow bordelaise. Nick & Stef’s will also be offering a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, with desserts available at an additional cost.



Kendall’s Brasserie

135 N Grand Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 972-7322

www.patinagroup.com 135 N Grand AveLos Angeles, CA 90012(213) 972-7322 Enjoy French regional favorites from executive Jean-Pierre Bosc, plus a special holiday sparkly cocktail for an additional $14. Menu highlights include 6 oysters half shell, foie gras au torchon, pear feuillet, goat cheese ravioli with minute ratatouille vegetables, roasted maple leaf farm duck breast, and crème fraiche cheesecake. It is $70 for three-course, $85 for four-courses, and $100 for the five-course prix-fixe menu.



Hinoki & The Bird

10 W Century Dr

Los Angeles, CA 90067

(310) 552-1200

www.hinokiandthebird.com 10 W Century DrLos Angeles, CA 90067(310) 552-1200 Keeping with the travel-inspired theme of past New Year’s Eve events, Hinoki & The Bird’s menu will be created around osechi ryori, the traditional foods enjoyed on new year’s day in Japan. The dinner will offer a 4 course meal at 5pm and a second seating at 8pm for a 5 course meal.



Redbird

Mondrian Hotel

8440 Sunset Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 650-8999

www.ivoryonsunset.com Mondrian Hotel8440 Sunset BlvdWest Hollywood, CA 90069(323) 650-8999 Spend New Year’s Eve with at one of 2017’s hottest restaurants! The three-course meal will feature offerings including oysters, a pheasant consomme with foie gras, chestnut & pumpkin; sweetbreads with brown butter; a beef tenderloin with celery root, marrow flan, and gremolata, as well as a black bass with sunchoke, a wild hare, a dover sole and much more. Sweeten the evening with cotton cheesecake with pear compote, pecan praline and brown butter ice cream or several other options like the sticky toffee pudding! View the full menu.



Rossoblu

135 N. Grand Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213)972-7322

www.rossoblula.com 135 N. Grand AveLos Angeles, CA 90012(213)972-7322 Ring in the New Year with a 4 course prix fixe menu. The $125 per person meal with a $45 optional wine pairing is one that can’t be missed! Start with a half dozen wood grilled oysters before moving on to a winter vegetable salad, a warm lobster salad, and more for antipasti. Next, choose from options like a risotto with red wine, radicchio and taleggio, as well as a tagliatelle. For your main, braised beef short ribs, the local black cod, or the 12oz dry aged prime New York steak calls out! Dessert will also be served.



Saddle Peak Lodge

419 Cold Canyon Rd

Calabasas, CA 91302

(818) 222-3888

www.saddlepeaklodge.com 419 Cold Canyon RdCalabasas, CA 91302(818) 222-3888 Head to this romantic mountain lodge restaurant with scenic views to celebrate the end of 2017! The eatery will be serving up a NYE tasting menu which includes a Champagne toast and live music! For the table, share house smoked salmon, spicy white gulf shrimp with garlic, as well as seared foie gras, mushrooms in puff pastry and more. For your main, opt for the grilled elk tenderloin. Sweeten up the night with their delicious bread pudding with bananas, huckleberries, croissants, and Tahitian vanilla bean ice cream!