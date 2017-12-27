RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA (CBSLA) — Questions are surrounding the sudden death of a Tesoro High school student this week.

There is speculation in the community and on social media that alcohol or drugs may have been involved.

An autopsy and toxicology test was expected to be done Friday.

“Well the kids came to the door, one of the kids was ringing the doorbell incessantly so she could find out what our address was,” Ladera Ranch resident Lisa Nickell said.

The boy was pulled out of a car an onto her lawn Tuesday night. He wasn’t breathing.

“It could have been medically…he was having a siezure, but, um I think something else was involved and that’s the part that’s really disturbing as a parent, to find out there might have been other substances involved, and how did these kids get it? at this age,” Nickell said.

Sheriff’s officials said the 14-year-old died at the hospital.

Nickell’s son tried to help and recognized the boy from the freshman class. He was described as a smart, nice kid.

A paramedic said it’s been hard getting information from the teens who were with him about what he may have consumed perhaps because of fear they may get in trouble.

“We’re not interested in that part, we’re interested in saving the patient’s life,” Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz said. “The more information we have the better.”