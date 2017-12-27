LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Jon and Vinny’s restaurant in Mid City is offering 100 free pizzas in return for the public’s help in locating the person responsible for vandalizing one of the restaurant’s vans early Saturday morning.
The van, which is used for catering and purchasing produce at local farmer’s markets, was parked in a gated parking lot with no surveillance cameras at the end of an alley behind the restaurant.
Sam Rodgers, an employee of Jon and Vinny’s, said that this is a first for the restaurant and the damage will be expensive to fix.
The restaurant is hoping that the public can offer clues as to who was behind the vandalism.
Rodgers also hopes that the tasty reward will help bring attention to the vandalism of businesses, a problem she believes is persistent in the area.