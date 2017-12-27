ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is making several changes to its custody procedures starting today.
The new custody operations are in response to the passage of SB54, otherwise known as the “sanctuary state” bill that goes into effect Jan. 1.
Going forward OCSD deputies will not screen inmates for immigration status and will not alert U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement of undocumented offenders.
“Sheriff Hutchens strongly opposed the legislation, but now has the legal obligation to abide by the provisions of the law,” the OCSD said in a statement.