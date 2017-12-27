LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — From the transgender community to gun owners and high school students, Californians can expect some big changes in the new year with the introduction of new state legislation.
Under Senate Bill 179, transgender people don’t need to have clinical treatment before applying with the state to change their gender on their birth certificate.
The bill also adds a “non-binary” option so, starting in 2019, people who don’t identify as either male or female don’t have to choose one on their driver’s licenses.
“It’s the right thing to do,” said Equality California Executive Director Rick Zbur. “Why force people to have government documents represent them in an inauthentic way?”
David Schwartz, owner of Burbank Ammo and Guns, says new California ammunition laws will change the way Californians can buy ammo in two key ways.
“The main part of the new California ammunition laws that start January 1st, 2018 requires that all ammo transactions take place within a licensed California dealer,” said Schwartz. “However, the background part of the new California ammunition laws don’t come into effect until July 1, 2019.”
Lawmakers are giving graduating high school students some relief in the New Year.
In the new year, high school students will no longer have to take an exit exam testing their math and English skills in order to receive a diploma.
More information about all of California’s new laws can be found here at the California State Legislature website.