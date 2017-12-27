Filed Under:Fairfax

FAIRFAX (CBSLA) — A beloved member of the family that owns the famous Canter’s Deli in Fairfax has died.

Gary Canter, grandson of Canter’s Deli founder Ben Canter, passed away from a heart attack Tuesday night, according to a statement on his Facebook page.

“It is with the greatest sadness I have ever felt to inform those of you who loved Gary over the years – that he passed away from an apparent massive heart attack this evening around 7:00 PM,” his Facebook page read. The death was first reported by The Blast.

Canter’s Deli opened in 1931 in Boyle Heights. It moved to its current location in 1953.

The 24-hour eatery – which has a restaurant and bakery – has been a celebrity staple for decades. It has been visited by three presidents: Barack Obama, John Kennedy and Richard Nixon.

However, Canter’s has had some struggles of late. In August, the restaurant was forced to close for three days due to a vermin infestation.

