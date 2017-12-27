FAIRFAX (CBSLA) — A beloved member of the family that owns the famous Canter’s Deli in Fairfax has died.

Gary Canter, grandson of Canter’s Deli founder Ben Canter, passed away from a heart attack Tuesday night, according to a statement on his Facebook page.

“It is with the greatest sadness I have ever felt to inform those of you who loved Gary over the years – that he passed away from an apparent massive heart attack this evening around 7:00 PM,” his Facebook page read. The death was first reported by The Blast.

Gary Canter Dies At 58 Canter pictured with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. (Facebook photo)

Gary Canter Dies At 58 Childhood picture of Canter. (Facebook photo)

Gary Canter Dies At 58 Canter pictured with his mom and sister. (Facebook photo)

Gary Canter Dies At 58 Canter pictured with his grandparents, Ben and Jennie Canter, at his bar mitzvah.

Gary Canter Dies At 58 A young Canter pictured with baseball star Hank Aaron. (Facebook photo)

Gary Canter Dies At 58 Canter hanging with Joe Torre and Derek Jeter at an Angels vs. Yankees game at Anaheim Stadium. (Facebook photo)

Gary Canter Dies At 58 Canter with Yasiel Puig at Dodger Stadium watching the Kings and the Ducks hockey game.

Gary Canter Dies At 58 Canter pictured with his wife. (Facebook photo)

Gary Canter Dies At 58 Canter pictured at Canter's Deli on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles. (Facebook photo)

Gary Canter Dies At 58 Canter pictured at Canter's Deli on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles. (Facebook photo)

Gary Canter Dies At 58 Canter with former Dodgers manager Joe Torre. (Facebook photo)

Gary Canter Dies At 58 Canter pictured with Dodger great Tommy Lasorda at Canter's Deli. (Facebook photo)

Gary Canter Dies At 58 Canter pictured with former Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti. (Facebook photo)

Gary Canter Dies At 58 Canter and his family pictured with former President Barack Obama during Obama's 2014 visit to Canter's Deli on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles. (Facebook photo)

Gary Canter Dies At 58 Canter's Deli expanded to Las Vegas in 2017 with two new restaurants.

Gary Canter Dies At 58 Canter pictured at Canter's Deli on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles. (Pinterest photo)

Canter’s Deli opened in 1931 in Boyle Heights. It moved to its current location in 1953.

The 24-hour eatery – which has a restaurant and bakery – has been a celebrity staple for decades. It has been visited by three presidents: Barack Obama, John Kennedy and Richard Nixon.

However, Canter’s has had some struggles of late. In August, the restaurant was forced to close for three days due to a vermin infestation.