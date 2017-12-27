Best Ways To Spend New Years Day With Your Family In Los Angeles

(Photo Credit: Matt Hartman/Shorealone Films)

The holiday season is bustling with cookie baking, parties, and shopping obligations often, putting nuclear family time on the back burner. New Year’s Day is an excellent time to reset priorities and plan to do something special. Los Angeles has a variety of family activities suitable for all ages, whether it’s curbside in Pasadena to catch the Rose Parade, ice skating California-style, catching up on the latest flicks or getting back in touch with nature.



See A New Year’s Day Parade

129th Tournament of Roses Parade

Orange Grove Boulevard and Colorado Boulevard

Pasadena, CA 91107

tournamentofroses.com

Date: January 1, 2018 at 8 a.m.

The Tournament of Roses Parade is a time-honored Los Angeles event and a perfect family tradition for ringing in the new year. The two-hour themed parade – "Making A Difference" – features 39 floats that are committed to what makes the Rose Parade so unique – each one is decorated with natural and floral elements. Equestrian units of the most elegant and graceful breeds, marching bands from Japan, the Republic of Panama, and Canada as well as from all over the US along with this year's Grand Marshall actor Gary Sinise, the 100th Rose Queen Isabella Marie Marez and her court, will walk the streets of Pasadena. Finding a seat along the route takes some overnight planning or purchasing a seated ticket ($55 to $100) is available on the website.



Visit an Outdoor Ice Rink

ICE At Santa Monica

Fifth Street and Arizona Avenue

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 260-1199

www.downtownsm.com

Catch some beginning of the year magic by gliding and twirling on Downtown Santa Monica's outdoor ice rink. The rink is 8,000 square feet and welcomes all levels of skaters. Skate rentals plus all day admission is just $15. If you are a beginner ICE offers lessons with a pro. Book 48 hours in advance and student will receive a discount ($12.50) for open skate that same day. It's a little winter wonderland by the beach that will be open through January 15, 2018.



Take a Family Hike

Franklin Canyon Park

2600 Franklin Canyon Drive

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Start the new year by gathering your crew for an easy hike within the eastern part of the Santa Monica Mountains. While Franklin Canyon Park has numerous hiking trails, the best trail loop for young families circles around the reservoir and is accessible to strollers. For a more challenging adventure check out the Sooky Goldman Nature Center which features wildlife and plant life exhibits, a play area and a duck pond that is home to birds in the Pacific fly away. Overall Franklin Canyon Park brings the family in touch with nature. It's just the right spot for a picnic too, amid chaparral and oak woodlands. There are bathrooms on-site and changing tables.



A Day At The Movies

AMC Century City 15

10250 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles CA 90067

After the parade and the bowl games, an easy day kicking back in the movie theater is always a great idea. Visit Westfield Century City's AMC 15 to catch up on flicks everyone may have missed out on including Disney Pixar's "Coco", "Star Wars The Last Force", "The Greatest Showman," "Last Call Pitches", "Downsizing," "Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle," just to name a few. The recently renovated shopping center's movie house features IMAX, reserved seating, an elevated snack bar which includes stone-fired pizza and gluten-free snacks, made to order coffee drinks or smoothies. Naturally, popcorn is available.



Go To The Polar Bear Ice Skate 2018

Pershing Square Ice Rink

532 S. Olive St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 624-4289

holidayicerinkdowntownla.com

Date: January 1, 2018 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Grab some sunglasses, a pair of ice skates and a bathing suit (or best beach gear) to kick-off 2018! Pershing Square's Bai Holiday Ice Rink is putting its own spin on the icy Canadian new year tradition by hosting a Polar Bear Ice Skate. The traditional afternoon on the 7,500 square foot ice rink is glorious under the California sun. Glide along the ice with favorite family members while the in-house DJ spins upbeat tunes. Prizes will be awarded to the best costumes – spectators select the winners. General admission is $9 and skate rental is $4.

By Sheryl Craig