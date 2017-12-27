New Year’s Eve At Grand Parkk
Grand Park, Downtown Los Angeles
nyela.grandparkla.org
Date: December 31, 2017 from 8pm to 1am
For the past several years, Grand Park has offered a free New Year’s Eve celebration that seems to top itself from the prior year. Thousands are expected to attend this party, which will span the entire park, as well as the neighboring Music Center and the streets that surround it. With three music stages offering everything from rock to electronic music and Latin music, it is sure to be a blast. Acts performing include DJ Francesca Harding, The Beat Junkies featuring Dj Babu, Mr. Choc, Shurtkut, and others! There will also be a interactive countdown, a digital dance zone, photo boots to snap the final photos of 2017, food trucks (Belly Bombz, Cousins Maine Lobster, etc) and tons of other fun!
Queen Mary’s New Year’s Eve Party
The Queen Mary, Long Beach
www.queenmary.com
Date: December 31, 2017 at 8pm
Celebrate 2018 aboard the historic Queen Mary for a 21+ party! As you celebrate the new year under a fireworks filled sky, the legendary Queen Mary will be helping you toast the new year with terrific food, drinks and live entertainment. Whether you like to dance the night away, or just enjoy the music, there’s truly something exciting for everyone! Southern California’s best fireworks display starts at midnight, so grab a special someone and kiss under the sparkling array of lights!
Bootie L.A. New Year’s Eve
Arts District, Downtown Los Angeles
www.bootiemashup.com
Date: December 31, 2017
Say goodbye to 2017 and hello to 2017 with balloons, confetti, noisemakers, and a Champagne toast at midnight at this massive party in the Arts District. With DJ’s spinning the greatest mashups of the year, it’s sure to be a blast! Get your tickets in advance
2018 TCL Chinese Theatre NYE
TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood
www.newyearsnightlife.net
Date: December 31, 2017 from 9pm to 2am
New Year’s Eve at The Chinese Theatre in Hollywood will be as lavish as any Hollywood premiere! Featuring a five hour premium open bar from 9pm to 2am, you can drink and dance the night away to a live soundtrack from top DJ’s, and enjoy festive party favors, and a huge NYE countdown. As part of the evening, you’ll also get complimentary Champagne to ring in the new year! Visit www.newyearsnightlife.net for tickets.
Prohibition NYE
Union Station, Los Angeles
www.eventbrite.com
Date: December 31, 2017
Travel back in time to the 20’s for this huge Prohibition-themed New Year’s Eve party at the Art Deco styled Union Station. Experience this New Year’s Eve party with a theatrical burlesque, live jazz ensembles, a premium open bar featuring Champagne & specialty cocktails, and LA’s own Goldroom headlining the main stage. Prohibition NYE’s will also feature an awe-inspiring signature 60-foot, midnight ball-drop celebration! Doors open at 9pm and it is 21+ Tickets can be purchased here.
Dita Von Teese’s New Year’s Eve Gala Show
The Theatre at The Ace Hotel, Downtown Los Angeles
www.acehotel.com
Date: December 31, 2017 at 9pm
Head to The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles to ring in the New Year with Dita Von Teese as she hosts an almost 2 hour burlesque show! Party with other revelers, take photos, drink Champagne and more!
NYE At Bootsy Bellows
9229 Sunset Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 274-7500
www.hwoodgroup.com
Date: December 31, 2017 from 9pm to 2am
Turn it up a notch and head to West Hollywood nightclub Bootsy Bellows! The hip swagger of this 1960’s-era Hollywood club will be catering to the young and in crowd for New Year’s. Featuring a 5 hour premium hosted bar serving up the best libations late into the night, the festive NYE party will feature party favors, as well as a live performance by top DJ’s spinning the best of today’s music, including pop, rock, hip hop and house music. There will be a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, too! Tickets required.
No Cover New Year’s Party
Angel City Brewery, Los Angeles
www.angelcitybrewery.com
Date: December 31, 2017 from 8pm to 2am
One of Los Angeles’ top breweries will be throwing an excellent New Year’s Eve party this year from 8pm to 2am to ring in 2018. With no cover, ring in the new year with specialty beer, cocktails, and a free Bir Royale toast at midnight! Food from Downtown Taco Co and Kai Kai Dumplings will also be offered.
NYElectric W Hollywood Hotel Rooftop 2018
W Hotel, Hollywood
www.whollywoodhotel.com
The W Hotel in Hollywood has a tremendous rooftop to party throughout the year, but it really comes alive on December 31st for its annual New Year’s Eve Party! With a full view of downtown L.A. and the Hollywood Hills, you can party by the pool or inside with LED walls and caged dancers. With a live DJ, revelers can dance the night away as you ring in 2018.
New Year’s At 1 OAK
1OAK, Hollywood
www.1oakla.com
Date: December 31, 2017 from 9am to 2pm
Celebrate 2018 by dancing all night long at one of Los Angeles’ hottest clubs, 1 OAK. This New Year’s Eve, West Coast charm collides with Each Coast chic at this hot spot. Take part in a 5 hour premium open bar with your ticket from 9pm to 2am as well as complimentary NYE party favors for an extra dose of fun. At midnight, the DJ will help lead an exhilarating live countdown, along with a complimentary champagne toast! Then, kick off the New Year with a bang by keeping the party going until close.
New Year’s Eve Dessert & Cocktail Cruise With Fireworks
Hornblower Cruises, Marina del Rey
www.hornblower.com
Date: December 31, 2017 | Boarding at 9:30pm
Hornblower Cruises is offering a one of a kind experience that is really special for your new year’s event celebrations to choose from. Board at 9:30pm and cruise from 10pm to 1am for $130 per person, which includes a 3 course harbor cruise, a midnight fireworks display, a boarding glass of Champagne, beer wine and cocktails available for purchase, desserts, as well as live DJ entertainment, party favors, and much more. The yacht will also be festively decorated! All guests must be 21 or over.
New Years Eve 2018: Hollywood Prom
Boardner’s by La Belle, Los Angeles
www.boardners.com
Date: December 31, 2017
One of Hollywood’s biggest NYE parties this year will be at Boardner’s! Bringing fun tunes from the 80’s to the 90’s and 2000s, you can relive those times all over again tonight. The party will be held throughout 3 rooms with DJ’s and a live 9-piece, funk & soul band! Dress up, ask a date or just come alone as this will be too fun to miss! Tickets are $15 for the early birds, $25 for couples, and $40 for VIP. More info can be found here.
NYE At The Hollywood Roosevelt
Hollywood Roosevelt, Hollywood
www.thehollywoodroosevelt.com
Date: December 31, 2017 from 9pm to 2am
The New Year’s Eve party at The Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood is back again for another year! The theme this year, “Another Hollywood Classic,” will help revelers ring in 2018 in style at this iconic hotel. The party by the pool will offer guests attending 10 world class DJ’s, a 5 hour premium open bar, as well as 5 rooms of music, and of course a great countdown at midnight! You can buy tickets here.
NYE Candi Pop Dance Party
The Satellite, Los Angeles
www.thesatellitela.com
Date: December 31, 2017 from 9pm to 12am
Want to ring in the new year at one of Silver Lake’s top venues? The Satellite will be throwing a dance party this New Year’s Eve with real music (no remixes, or mashups). Expect music from artists like Katy Perry, NSYNC, One Direction, Madonna, The Spice Girls and other pop acts!