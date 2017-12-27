(Credit: Grand Park)

New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles is as festive as anywhere else in the nation. When the bell tolls at midnight, magnificent displays of fireworks will light up the night’s sky in many locations in and around Tinseltown. Singles will meet new acquaintances, couples will toast their future and families will strive to turn the next page of the calendar altogether. Ring in 2018 with a bang at one of these great venues!



New Year’s Eve At Grand Parkk

Grand Park, Downtown Los Angeles

nyela.grandparkla.org

Date: December 31, 2017 from 8pm to 1am Grand Park, Downtown Los AngelesDate: December 31, 2017 from 8pm to 1am For the past several years, Grand Park has offered a free New Year’s Eve celebration that seems to top itself from the prior year. Thousands are expected to attend this party, which will span the entire park, as well as the neighboring Music Center and the streets that surround it. With three music stages offering everything from rock to electronic music and Latin music, it is sure to be a blast. Acts performing include DJ Francesca Harding, The Beat Junkies featuring Dj Babu, Mr. Choc, Shurtkut, and others! There will also be a interactive countdown, a digital dance zone, photo boots to snap the final photos of 2017, food trucks (Belly Bombz, Cousins Maine Lobster, etc) and tons of other fun!



Queen Mary’s New Year’s Eve Party

The Queen Mary, Long Beach

www.queenmary.com

Date: December 31, 2017 at 8pm The Queen Mary, Long BeachDate: December 31, 2017 at 8pm Celebrate 2018 aboard the historic Queen Mary for a 21+ party! As you celebrate the new year under a fireworks filled sky, the legendary Queen Mary will be helping you toast the new year with terrific food, drinks and live entertainment. Whether you like to dance the night away, or just enjoy the music, there’s truly something exciting for everyone! Southern California’s best fireworks display starts at midnight, so grab a special someone and kiss under the sparkling array of lights!



Bootie L.A. New Year’s Eve

Arts District, Downtown Los Angeles

www.bootiemashup.com

Date: December 31, 2017 Arts District, Downtown Los AngelesDate: December 31, 2017 Say goodbye to 2017 and hello to 2017 with balloons, confetti, noisemakers, and a Champagne toast at midnight at this massive party in the Arts District. With DJ’s spinning the greatest mashups of the year, it’s sure to be a blast! Get your tickets in advance



2018 TCL Chinese Theatre NYE

TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood

www.newyearsnightlife.net

Date: December 31, 2017 from 9pm to 2am TCL Chinese Theatre, HollywoodDate: December 31, 2017 from 9pm to 2am New Year’s Eve at The Chinese Theatre in Hollywood will be as lavish as any Hollywood premiere! Featuring a five hour premium open bar from 9pm to 2am, you can drink and dance the night away to a live soundtrack from top DJ’s, and enjoy festive party favors, and a huge NYE countdown. As part of the evening, you’ll also get complimentary Champagne to ring in the new year! Visit www.newyearsnightlife.net for tickets.



Prohibition NYE

Union Station, Los Angeles

www.eventbrite.com

Date: December 31, 2017

Travel back in time to the 20’s for this huge Prohibition-themed New Year’s Eve party at the Art Deco styled Union Station. Experience this New Year’s Eve party with a theatrical burlesque, live jazz ensembles, a premium open bar featuring Champagne & specialty cocktails, and LA’s own Goldroom headlining the main stage. Prohibition NYE’s will also feature an awe-inspiring signature 60-foot, midnight ball-drop celebration! Doors open at 9pm and it is 21+ Tickets can be purchased Union Station, Los AngelesDate: December 31, 2017Travel back in time to the 20’s for this huge Prohibition-themed New Year’s Eve party at the Art Deco styled Union Station. Experience this New Year’s Eve party with a theatrical burlesque, live jazz ensembles, a premium open bar featuring Champagne & specialty cocktails, and LA’s own Goldroom headlining the main stage. Prohibition NYE’s will also feature an awe-inspiring signature 60-foot, midnight ball-drop celebration! Doors open at 9pm and it is 21+ Tickets can be purchased here



Dita Von Teese’s New Year’s Eve Gala Show

The Theatre at The Ace Hotel, Downtown Los Angeles

www.acehotel.com

Date: December 31, 2017 at 9pm The Theatre at The Ace Hotel, Downtown Los AngelesDate: December 31, 2017 at 9pm Head to The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles to ring in the New Year with Dita Von Teese as she hosts an almost 2 hour burlesque show! Party with other revelers, take photos, drink Champagne and more!



NYE At Bootsy Bellows

9229 Sunset Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 274-7500

www.hwoodgroup.com

Date: December 31, 2017 from 9pm to 2am 9229 Sunset BlvdWest Hollywood, CA 90069(310) 274-7500Date: December 31, 2017 from 9pm to 2am Turn it up a notch and head to West Hollywood nightclub Bootsy Bellows! The hip swagger of this 1960’s-era Hollywood club will be catering to the young and in crowd for New Year’s. Featuring a 5 hour premium hosted bar serving up the best libations late into the night, the festive NYE party will feature party favors, as well as a live performance by top DJ’s spinning the best of today’s music, including pop, rock, hip hop and house music. There will be a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, too! Tickets required.



No Cover New Year’s Party

Angel City Brewery, Los Angeles

www.angelcitybrewery.com

Date: December 31, 2017 from 8pm to 2am Angel City Brewery, Los AngelesDate: December 31, 2017 from 8pm to 2am One of Los Angeles’ top breweries will be throwing an excellent New Year’s Eve party this year from 8pm to 2am to ring in 2018. With no cover, ring in the new year with specialty beer, cocktails, and a free Bir Royale toast at midnight! Food from Downtown Taco Co and Kai Kai Dumplings will also be offered.



NYElectric W Hollywood Hotel Rooftop 2018

W Hotel, Hollywood

www.whollywoodhotel.com W Hotel, Hollywood The W Hotel in Hollywood has a tremendous rooftop to party throughout the year, but it really comes alive on December 31st for its annual New Year’s Eve Party! With a full view of downtown L.A. and the Hollywood Hills, you can party by the pool or inside with LED walls and caged dancers. With a live DJ, revelers can dance the night away as you ring in 2018.



New Year’s At 1 OAK

1OAK, Hollywood

www.1oakla.com

Date: December 31, 2017 from 9am to 2pm 1OAK, HollywoodDate: December 31, 2017 from 9am to 2pm Celebrate 2018 by dancing all night long at one of Los Angeles’ hottest clubs, 1 OAK. This New Year’s Eve, West Coast charm collides with Each Coast chic at this hot spot. Take part in a 5 hour premium open bar with your ticket from 9pm to 2am as well as complimentary NYE party favors for an extra dose of fun. At midnight, the DJ will help lead an exhilarating live countdown, along with a complimentary champagne toast! Then, kick off the New Year with a bang by keeping the party going until close.



New Year’s Eve Dessert & Cocktail Cruise With Fireworks

Hornblower Cruises, Marina del Rey

www.hornblower.com

Date: December 31, 2017 | Boarding at 9:30pm Hornblower Cruises, Marina del ReyDate: December 31, 2017 | Boarding at 9:30pm Hornblower Cruises is offering a one of a kind experience that is really special for your new year’s event celebrations to choose from. Board at 9:30pm and cruise from 10pm to 1am for $130 per person, which includes a 3 course harbor cruise, a midnight fireworks display, a boarding glass of Champagne, beer wine and cocktails available for purchase, desserts, as well as live DJ entertainment, party favors, and much more. The yacht will also be festively decorated! All guests must be 21 or over.



New Years Eve 2018: Hollywood Prom

Boardner’s by La Belle, Los Angeles

www.boardners.com

Date: December 31, 2017 Boardner’s by La Belle, Los AngelesDate: December 31, 2017 One of Hollywood’s biggest NYE parties this year will be at Boardner’s! Bringing fun tunes from the 80’s to the 90’s and 2000s, you can relive those times all over again tonight. The party will be held throughout 3 rooms with DJ’s and a live 9-piece, funk & soul band! Dress up, ask a date or just come alone as this will be too fun to miss! Tickets are $15 for the early birds, $25 for couples, and $40 for VIP. More info can be found here.



NYE At The Hollywood Roosevelt

Hollywood Roosevelt, Hollywood

www.thehollywoodroosevelt.com

Date: December 31, 2017 from 9pm to 2am Hollywood Roosevelt, HollywoodDate: December 31, 2017 from 9pm to 2am The New Year’s Eve party at The Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood is back again for another year! The theme this year, “Another Hollywood Classic,” will help revelers ring in 2018 in style at this iconic hotel. The party by the pool will offer guests attending 10 world class DJ’s, a 5 hour premium open bar, as well as 5 rooms of music, and of course a great countdown at midnight! You can buy tickets here.