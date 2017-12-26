LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman was killed Monday in a hit-and-run crash in the Leimert Park area of Los Angeles, authorities said.
The woman was crossing the street about 9:30 p.m. in a crosswalk at Crenshaw Boulevard and Coliseum Street when she was struck by an SUV that fled the scene, said Sgt. Dana Adams of the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division.
The victim, a woman in her late 40s or early 50s, died at the scene, police said. Her name was not released.
Neighbors told CBS2 the intersection has always been dangerous due to speeding cars.
“We’ve had a lot of accidents on this corner, a few near misses, but it’s tragic, and my condolences go to her family,” neighbor Terry James said.
Witnesses described the vehicle as a black four-door Nissan Murano, Adams said. It could have damage to the front end, windshield or roof.
