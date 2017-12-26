KOREATOWN (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a rooftop pool in Koreatown Tuesday morning.
The body was discovered at approximately 7:40 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Irolo Street, according to the Los Angeles fire Department.
Firefighters and police responded and were conducting an investigation.
It was unclear who discovered the victim. No further details were immediately confirmed.
