IRWINDALE (CBSLA) – With the 129th annual Rose Parade less than a week away, staff and volunteers are hard at work in an Irwindale warehouse to prepare some the beautiful floats that will make their way through Pasadena on New Year’s Day.
Float builder Fiesta Parade Floats is scrambling to prepare more than a dozen floats, one of which will include dancing turnips and carrots.
Fiesta is building an array of floats for companies like Dole, Northwestern Mutual and Kaiser Permanente, along with the cities of Los Angeles and Carson.
Tuesday marked the first day of Float Decorating Week. Over the next five days, about 500 people will be volunteering their time around the clock in Irwindale to finish decorating the floats. They have less than a week to add all the dry goods and flowers, which arrive by Thursday.
“500 employees will be out here pasting and gluing and cutting, it’s such an exciting time for us,” said Mayra Suarez with Kaiser Permanente.
The Rose Parade kicks off at 8 a.m. Monday. For more information, click here.