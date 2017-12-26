LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Following a calm Christmas day, hundreds of thousands of travelers coming through Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday.
Although LAX was bustling with a heavy volume of people, traffic was moving smoothly, with no significant delays or cancellations to speak of Tuesday morning.
A record estimate of 4.35 million people were expected to come through LAX during the 19-day holiday period, which runs from Dec. 15 to Jan. 2. That is 0.9 percent above last year’s record of 4.31 million passengers, according to Los Angeles World Airports.
The slowest days are Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, with between 205,000 and 212,000 passengers traveling on those days.
By comparison, LAX has averaged 232,000 passengers daily this year.
A total of 1.9 million vehicles were predicted to flood the Central Terminal Area. The week between Christmas and New Year’s Day averages nearly 98,000 vehicles daily, LAWA said.
Motorists and passengers waiting for public transportation should plan for delays of up to 30 minutes during periods of traffic congestion in the CTA, LAWA officials said.
