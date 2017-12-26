LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A plane heading from Los Angeles to Tokyo turned back because an unauthorized person was on board.

An All Nippon Airways Flight 175 left Los Angeles International Airport around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, but it never arrived at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport.

Model Chrissy Teigen, who was on the plane with husband John Legend, tweeted that the flight made a U-turn about four hours into the 11-hour flight.

Teigen says passengers were told that someone had managed to board the ANA flight with a United Airlines ticket.

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

So many questions and I have no answers. Either do they. This person must be mortified though — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

There is a 20 minute interview before we can get off the plane!! This is my dream. Police! Talk to me talk to me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

The plane landed at LAX around 7:30 p.m. after eight hours in the air.

Teigen says police interviewed passengers who were sitting near the person.

Airport police said that there was a “mix-up” that’s been resolved, and the flight has been rescheduled to depart Wednesday.

ANA has not returns calls requesting information on how the mixup occurred.

