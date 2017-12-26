Filed Under:LA Rams, NFL Playoffs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams are headed to the postseason after clinching the NFC West title for the first time since 2003.

Playoff tickets will go on sale starting Friday for the Wild Card Playoff game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on either Jan. 6 or Jan. 7.

The date and time of the game will be announced by the National Football League during Week 17.

Starting today, Rams 2017 season ticket holders will be able to buy two additional seats beyond their normal allotment. Season ticket holders for 2018 and 2017 Flex Plan Holders will be able to buy four tickets per account.

A limited number of tickets will be made available to the public starting on Dec. 29

Click here for more info.

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch