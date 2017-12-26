LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams are headed to the postseason after clinching the NFC West title for the first time since 2003.
Playoff tickets will go on sale starting Friday for the Wild Card Playoff game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on either Jan. 6 or Jan. 7.
The date and time of the game will be announced by the National Football League during Week 17.
Starting today, Rams 2017 season ticket holders will be able to buy two additional seats beyond their normal allotment. Season ticket holders for 2018 and 2017 Flex Plan Holders will be able to buy four tickets per account.
A limited number of tickets will be made available to the public starting on Dec. 29