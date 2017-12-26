Filed Under:Ontario

ONTARIO (CBSLA) – A man is accused of shooting and killing his mother in their Ontario home on Christmas day, police said.

Erick James Bolin. (Ontario Police Department)

Erick James Bolin, 28, was arrested on one count of murder, Ontario police report.

At around 4:35 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the home in the 1300 block of North Vine Avenue on a 911 call from Bolin in which he claimed he had accidentally shot his mother, police said. Responding officers found her inside the home with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced her dead at the scene. Her name was not released.

Bolin was taken into custody at the home and later booked into the West Valley Detention Center. A motive for the shooting was not confirmed.

Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 909-986-6711.

